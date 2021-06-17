Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Founding Google - Big Issue Magazine Illustrations Pt. 3/3

Big Issue Australia Illustrations Pt. 3/3

Big Issue Australia’s 25th Anniversary spread illustrations.

Clockwise - The first illustration commemorates the Community Street Soccer Program's national kick-off. The program is a fun and exciting initiative by The Big Issue that uses the power of sport to change lives through soccer programming for kids.

The second illustration highlights the 2000 Sydney Olympic games.

Last but not least, the third illustration celebrates the founding of Google.

See part 1 of the illustrations
See part 2 of the illustrations

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
