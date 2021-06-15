Big Issue Australia Illustrations Pt. 1/3

The magazine, Big Issue Australia, needed illustrations to highlight the most impactful standout events from the last 25 years for the magazine’s 25th Anniversary Issue.

The illustration for the spread features David Bowie and Prince memorializing the deaths of the two iconic musicians which happened in the same year.

Two unforgettable artists with great impact and similar facial structures combined in one drawing.

