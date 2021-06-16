Big Issue Magazine Illustrations Pt. 2/3

Big Issue Australia Illustrations Pt. 2/3

Second set of illustrations for Big Issue Australia’s 25th Anniversary spread.

The first illustration highlights the establishment of the Women's Subscription Enterprise by Big Issue. An initiative started to employ disadvantaged women through the sale of subscriptions.

The second illustration celebrates Big Issue’s 10th birthday.

The third features Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, where the idea for the mag was born.

🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻

