Republic Of Gamers Waliant Client Standalone Application

After almost a year I wanted to challenge myself in order to see how much did I actually improved myself as a UX/UI designer. Previous time I made the green-themed application with an awful interface and I could see some pretty simple mistakes that I did back then.

Today. I finally finished my new rebounded shot for the same concept. It took me almost 4 hours to finish this design but I really wanted to make it as perfect as I could so that I can share it both as a freebie and Dribbble shot.

After looking at almost every gaming client I realized one thing. GOG Galaxy did the best job so far. Everyone else made some things that could be improved in every direction. Fewer clicks, more visible areas, special promos, and a bunch of other things.

I started with the simple tabbed navigation at the top. Just to try and make a quick way for the user to switch between the mods he wants to be at. In this case, the user can either buy games online or just chill watching his/her favorite streamer.

With pretty much the standard right area of the menu, I wanted to keep it simple. Wallet for InApp coins, notification bell, and super fast cart.

Now the main part. Sidebars and main area. There were so many things to show here but I wanted to make it as simple as possible so I made tiny areas where people can easily get the info they need by not clicking several times and waiting for a page to load.

Long story short. Here are the links to my social media accounts and Figma community file where you can download it for free.

