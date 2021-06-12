Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A year ago (maybe even a bit more) I was bored so I decided to practice my skills and make some design for an application that would present all the features some gamer would like to see in a single standalone app.
Therefore... I made Republic Of Gamers Desktop Client Application. Simple reason. I just love that company and their approach to community.
So I started designing and everything was fine until I saw this design couple of days ago, and I immediately knew that I need to improve it.
Because of that. I made a rebound on my work just to see and show how much I have improved in a single year.