Ljubisa Kukulj

Republic Of Gamers Desktop Client Application

A year ago (maybe even a bit more) I was bored so I decided to practice my skills and make some design for an application that would present all the features some gamer would like to see in a single standalone app.

Therefore... I made Republic Of Gamers Desktop Client Application. Simple reason. I just love that company and their approach to community.

So I started designing and everything was fine until I saw this design couple of days ago, and I immediately knew that I need to improve it.

Because of that. I made a rebound on my work just to see and show how much I have improved in a single year.

