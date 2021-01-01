Hire web designers in Surabaya

Viewing 11 out of 302 web designers in Surabaya available for hire

  • Ari Fianto

    Ari Fianto

    Sidoarjo, Indonesia

    Linkjob - Job Search Platform 👌 find job job portal job job seeker job finder employee recruitment agency job search platform website uiux screen daily ui design ui design
    Honze Real Estate Website - Explorations property website realestate homepage website daily ui design uiux screen ui design
    Investindo - Modern Syariah Investment (Homepage) ux app screen daily ui design ui homepage course ui design website investing apps landingpage investment productdesign uiux web design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Aan Ragil

    Aan Ragil

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Yuk Vaksin App Exploration ui mobile concept ui concept icon minimalist design vaccination mobile app ios design exploration web design illustration vaccine app ui ux ui design dailyui
    Thrift Shop App Concept discount clothing retail second hand vintage shop app ux daily ui minimalist exploration ui design mobile concept ui ux fashion thrift shop
    Yuk Vaksin Schedule Concept dailyui ui ux design illustration webdesign exploration ios design mobile app vaccination minimalist ui ux ui concept ui design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Royyan Wijaya

    Royyan Wijaya

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Neu Icons icon design iconography user interface ui svg icons neuicons free free icon set icon set icons
    Burger Shop Illustration flat splash cheese store tomato design building hamburger website illustration shop burger
    Alarm Location App Exploration map mobile ui app design tracker gps location alarm mobile app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • IKSAN HAFIDHO

    IKSAN HAFIDHO

    surabaya, Indonesia

    The boy and the waterfall
    Onboarding Exploration mobileapps onboarding screen onboarding mobileapp ux illustrator ui illustration design uiux uiux design
    Onboarding screen exploration travel illustration landscape travel travelapp onboarding loginscreen mobileapp uiux design illustrator ui illustration design uiux
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Muchtarruddin (Rudi)

    Muchtarruddin (Rudi)

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Score - Soccer App ui league news football club sports lineup football match mobile app mobile soccer football app goal valencia real madrid game stats sportening
    Ebook App UI Concept ux reader clean marketplace mobile app mobile read category profile card nav android ios blue books list ui author book
    Neumorphism iOS Calculator light dark ux ui mobile ui number calculator mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Satria Arif

    Satria Arif

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Creative Agency Landing Page Design marketing website web uiux ux ui modern mobile minimal creative agency layout landing page interface figma digital design dailyui
    Lead Magnet Editor Landing Page ux uiux ui modern minimal marketing landing page landingpage interface figma digital design dailyui web website
    Landing Page eCommerce - Exploration responsive mobile app design shop flat design thinking website work from home development clean design marketplace ecommerce product product design minimal uxdesign uidesign uiux landing page
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ilham Fikri

    Ilham Fikri

    Gresik, Indonesia

    E-commerce Application Dark Theme mobile design mobile ui mobile dark theme dark mode dark app dark ui dark mobile app ecommerce application app ux design ui design uxui uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui
    E-Commerce Application ecommerce mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui application app design app ux design ui design uxui design uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui
    giveblood.id - Landing Page ui ux ux ui landing page design landing page landingpage landing website design web design website web webdesign ux design ui design uxui design uxdesign ux uiux uidesign ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Puji Ari Setiawan

    Puji Ari Setiawan

    Malang, Indonesia

    SmartR Recruitement Landing Page blue landing page web design recruitment
    SmartR - Dashboard for Recruiter blue green recruiter recruitement dashboard design website web design minimal clean
    SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Muhammad Sarwani

    Muhammad Sarwani

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Ticket App - Designathon Day 2 apps mobile apps mobile application design app ux mobile clean design clean ui clean ticket app uiux ui ticket booking ticket
    Boarding House Booking App - Exploration Design boarding house hotel mobileapps product design app orange user interface ui user experience ux ui ux mobileapp iphonex clean design clean
    Duitku Money Management App Exploration Design finance money mobile apps mobile application app ios design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Fatchur Beny Adi Saputra

    Fatchur Beny Adi Saputra

    Lamongan, Jawa Timur - Indonesia

    Job Hiring Landing Pages ui website landing page
    Digital Library website ui
    Store Layout Exploration ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Riski Ardiansyah

    Riski Ardiansyah

    Surabaya, Indonesia

    Finance App - Exploration icon finance mobile app finance app appdesign uiuxdesigner uidesign uiuxdesign simplicity app ux design ui
    Task Manager App - Exploration todolist to do app task manager uiux uxdesign gradient design icon simplicity website illustration app ux design ui
    File Manager App - Exploration gradient design icon app design uiux uiux design file manager exploration simplicity illustration app ux design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

