Hire web designers in Lucknow In

Viewing 11 out of 76 web designers in Lucknow In available for hire

  • Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

    Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)

    Lucknow, India

    Ledger App - All your money and bill at one place mobileappdesign mobileapp uidesigns mobile purple graphics uxdesign uidesign wallet billing app typography ui design gradient clean ui minimal modern design uiux trending
    Hike Redesign Dark Mode blue dark app socialnetwork darktheme dark socialmedia mobiledesign darkui dark mode darkmode app typography ui design gradient clean ui minimal modern design uiux trending
    Swim Float Schedule application typography minimal modern ux webdesign mobile gradient design designer uxdesigner uxdesigns uxui glassmorphism neumorphism ui design mobileappdesign mobileapp uiux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Abhishek Prakash ✪

    Abhishek Prakash ✪

    Kanpur, India

    Parcel Delivery App documents product courier app delivery app app logistics pickup map track tracking shipping box parcel delivery partner courier
    Byjus App Redesign Concept online class online course online classes e learning elearning app elearning byjus education learning app application illustration app mobile typography dribbble ux ui design
    Website Design for Bluemen feedback ratings review seducation campu university college school studies learn website web web design clean page landing desktop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Aanchal Chaurasia

    Aanchal Chaurasia

    Lucknow, India

    Countdown timer timers dailyui014 timer app meditation countdown illustration timer userprofile web ui app ux minimal design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    Messaging Profile dailyui013 messenger app messenger dm directmessage directmessaging userprofile web ui app ux minimal design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    E-commerce shop interface watch watches ecommerce business ecommerce app ecommerce design ecommerce shop ecommerce web ui minimal design dailyuichallenge dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • saumya chitranshi

    saumya chitranshi

    Lucknow, India

    Checkout process
    Skylar app illustraion photoshop design figma
    Hello dribbble illustration figma photoshop
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vartika Gupta

    Vartika Gupta

    Kanpur ,India

    Logo Designing for a Blogger photoshop illustrations iluustrator typography dribbble logodesign computer pen vector blue branding illustration logo design blogger logo
    Business card with mockup vectors vectorart business card visitingcard illustrator brand identity branding business crad design businesscard
    Nuts & Berries stickers stickers chocolat illustrator photoshop design branding logo illustration green gradient dribbble packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • sanya Sharma

    sanya Sharma

    Lucknow, India

    Packaging
    Pencil color sktch flat @design
    JERRY @digitalpainting @digital @characterart @character characterpainting animation vector design illustration @design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mohammad Yusuf

    Mohammad Yusuf

    Lucknow, India

    Apple Watch webdesign apple watch apple adobe xd adobexd ui designer99studio design
    Bag Store Web Design store fashion website website design bag adobexd designer99studio design
    interior design graphicdesign interface website builder website design website interiordesign furniture designer99studio design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Abeer Rizvi

    Abeer Rizvi

    Lucknow, India

    The Walking Dead Illustration poster netflix tvshows movies thewalkingdead tshirtdesign dribbleartist dribblers dribble vector illustrator digital illustration design adobe
    ISRO TSHIRT DESIGN III tshirtart rockets universe future space nasa apparel design branding tshirtdesign photoshop logo dribblers dribble illustrator digital illustration design adobe
    ISRO BADGE DESIGN II badge logo badgedesign tshirtdesign branding logo dribblers dribble vector illustrator digital illustration design adobe
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Karishma Katiyar

    Karishma Katiyar

    Kanpur, India

    D(O)nuts !! starbucks coffee particles blender3dart blender3d berries sweet food 3d art 3d modeling donuts 3d render cycles-render b3d creative blender
    Mask facemask mouth besafe minimal stayhome protection covid-19 mask creative design illustration dribbble
    Abstract coloful liquid animation liquidmotion motion blur motion-abstract abstract eevee-render eevee blender2.8 b3d creative render blender
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ishank Modi

    Ishank Modi

    Kanpur, India

    Spotify Music Lovers' Edit spotify ios ux ui animation prototype android motiondesign second figma aftereffects interactiondesign
    Focused Push-Notifications Edit animation modi ishank debut ux comment reply facebook adobe xd prototypes android ui push notifications interaction design figma after effects
    Hello There invite hello adobe xd illustrator first post debut first flat typography vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Arti$try Flair (outshine from the others outline)

    Arti$try Flair (outshine from the others outline)

    Kanpur, India

    Krishna Janmashtami lord krishna culture religious tradtional feather sketching lineart dahi handi krishna janmashtami august artistryflair handrawn sketch celebration abstract happy vector design illustration
    Mobile UI mosque party iftar gifts decoration back cover uiux ui mobile eid mubarak eid celebration handrawn colorful character abstract dribble happy illustration design
    Eid Mubarak fasting decoration mosque lanterns ketupat concept creative artistry flair mubarak eid celebration handrawn colorful character abstract dribble happy vector illustration design
    • Animation
    • Illustration

