Hire web designers in Kentucky Us

  • Lafe Taylor

    Lafe Taylor

    Lexington, KY

    Doodles animation art design design character lafespaceart
    Big Head Charles confidence big head share black stories procreate melanin cute black boy joy kid picture book animation art illustration character design lafespaceart
    Slime Time picture book character design illustration art pajamas daughter procreate melanin black girl magic little girl slime kawaii cute lafespaceart
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Chris Adams

    Chris Adams

    Lexington, KY

    RIP Bitcoin black merch tshirt skull rip gold cryptocurrency crypto bitcoin
    Forma App crypto cryptocurrency wallet bitcoin icons gradient uiux uxui ux forms app design mobile app uidesign ui
    Forma Logo fintech finance bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto logo design logotype soft modern clean simple identity design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tanner Wilcox

    Tanner Wilcox

    Louisville, Ky, United States

    GT Homepage update - 2019 homepage web wedding tie suit menswear fashion ecommerce conversion
    Invited member flow menswear fashion onboarding typography app web ux ui
    Tutoring app continued remote tutoring ios mobile on-demand app ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Hill

    Patrick Hill

    Louisville, KY

    FitPro App ios app design product design 3d animation motion design ui design
    Form Components inputs forms ui animation ux design ui design design systems
    Brand Ambassadors front-end development ui animation motion design ui design web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jeremy Reiss

    Jeremy Reiss

    Louisville

    Product Illustrations illustrations product crew
    Louisville Zoo 50th Anniversary flamingo polar bear camel giraffe illustration animals zoo kentucky louisville
    Bang Bang Play & Force Out lightsaber star wars firecracker typography illustration slang baseball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Austin McKinney

    Austin McKinney

    Louisville, KY

    Winstead Slabs Website Preview sawmill saw woodworking natural organic dark grain texture grain lumber timber wood website design website
    The Pretty Brain health mental female women landingpage article blog brain ui
    Triangle Logo concept triangle icon line minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Higdon

    David Higdon

    Louisville, KY

    SPACE INVADER spaceinvaders atari psa safety covid19 coronavirus design type vector illustration
    Into the Wolf-Dark Shadows literature design book cover vector illustration
    "Bubble" logos design illustration icon branding vector logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Austin Shepherd

    Austin Shepherd

    Lexington, Kentucky

    Tiger Mascot Design tiger design esports vector icon logo sports logo sports design mascot tiger cat procreate illustrator graphic design illustration
    Yveltal Illustration yveltal illustrator pokemon art pokemon go pokemon typography illustration graphic design design
    Mock Website Redesign biotech biology biomedical web design website design website web logo branding ux ui graphic design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Brent Gilbert

    Brent Gilbert

    Lexington, Kentucky

    MLK portrait icon branding sketch digital grunge texture vector handmade design illustration
    Makers Tools Series brand grunge icon branding sketch digital vector handmade design illustration
    A Fox brand digital ink sketch grunge vector texture handmade design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carlos Pacheco

    Carlos Pacheco

    Lexington

    Daily Logo Challenge #50 -The Space Arcade arcade the space arcade space dailyui daily logo design daily logo challenge dailylogochallenge branding design daily logo logo
    Daily Logo Challenge #49 -Toy Store castle castle toys daily logo design illustration daily logo challenge dailylogochallenge branding design daily logo logo
    Daily Logo Challenge #48 -Cellphone Carrier 5 bars daily logo design daily logo challenge dailylogochallenge branding design daily logo logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Blake Meade

    Blake Meade

    Lexington, KY

    Amish Cabin Co. Logo vector illustration logo designer logo design typography minimal logo graphic design branding design
    Pangolin Cloud Services Logo typography minimal flat vector logo design logo designer logo graphic design branding design
    Hurley Burley Studio Logos minimal icon illustration typography logo design logo designer logo graphic design branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

