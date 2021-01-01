Hire web designers in Belgrade

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 338 web designers in Belgrade available for hire

  • Vukasin F.

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Agrippa Layout v2 book poet poem dark typography webdesign layout web clean minimalist design ui
    Agrippa Poem - Layout exploration author poetry article book dark typography poem clean webdesign web layout minimalist design
    Mercantile Exchange Branding Exploration banking brand brand identity money platform trading platform trading bitcoin crypto fintech branding exchange layout clean minimalist design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Stefan Tosic

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Aenitis Technologies - About Us ux design branding bazen agency about us landing page medical app medical design medicine logo medicine app branding design brand identity uiuxdesign uiux design uidesign ui design ui medical
    Aenitis beauty - Contact Page bazen agency medicine logo medicine app rebrand brand identity branding design medical design ux ui ux design uxdesign dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui design uidesign ui medical app landing page contact form contact page
    Aenitis Technologies landing page ui logo design medicine app dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ux design ux ui ui design uidesign bazen agency brand designer brand identity brand design brandidentity rebranding medical design medical app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nikola Stojanovic

    Serbia, Belgrade

    09/ Edit - Dark user experience uiux working shifts calendar scheduling app schedule product design product saas app saas webapplication webapp
    08/ Schedule - Dark saas design webapplication webapp design dark theme dark mode userinterfacedesign user experience userinterface dailyui ui dark ui dark week view calendar schedule dashboard
    07/ Shift Edit - Version 02 webapplication webapp webplatform userinterface ui userexperiencedesign userexperience uxdesign ux scheduling app scheduler schedule navigation sidebar
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dimitrije Mikovic

    Beograd

    Eagle Logo design simple animal symbol mark icon logo sky fly wings eagle
    Brandystra Distillery symbol mark icon logo monogram letters traditional spirit distillery istra brandy
    Panta Rei Astro portrait head symbol mark icon logo astrology rei panta spark star moon sun planets woman
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nikola Obradovic Design

    Belgrade, Serbia

    ONDSN | Stickers web head avatar face blue design logo illustration ondsn print design vector typography graphic design bold flat modern branding stickers nikola obradovic design
    Blast From The Past | #1 bird whale pencil adobe typography nikola obradovic design ondsn archives print design graphic design bold retro linear sticker patch branding illustration symbol logo vintage
    NXGN® | 2021 logo brand guide typography print design graphic design nextgen coffee ondsn nikola obradovic design gradient holographic holo minimalistic simple modern food and beverage packaging design visual identity brand design branding coffee
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nemanja Nestorovic

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Hachiman - Cybersecurity logo slick logo design brand design typography samurai modern clean cybersecurity branding logo
    Hachiman - Cybersecurity logo samurai modern cybersecurity letter h abstract minimalistic branding symbol lettermark logo letter
    Slickful logo reveal slick animation branding reveal logo logo design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Marina Pavlović

    Beograd

    Glamping Landing clean website ux ui landing
    Kaila Gray Landing fashion blogger branding modern clean ux landing layout exploration
    Join Up - BuddyPress Community Theme theme wordpress clean design ux ui modern illustrations social networking community forum buddypress
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • bazen.talks

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Design Tip - How to use people images bazen agency design psychology user interface avatar image avatar layout design images design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips graphic design ui
    Design Tip - The rule of thirds design agency uiux ui design ux design tips ui content design photography graphic design bazen agency layout exploration layout design layout design tip design principles rule of thirds
    Figma Tip - How to crop images figma shortcut shortcut design daily user experience user interface figma tutorial image layout crop image images figma tip figma bazen agency design uiux ui design design tip ux design tips ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Mara Fox

    Belgrade

    Inspired by Art websitedesign uiux ux art website uidesign design clean ui
    Bring nature into your home web design website design herbs nature plants ui design ui ux ui design desktop website
    Coffee? Always design figma ui design web page design web design dark ui dark clean coffee bean coffee website landing page design landing page ui ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Kopanlija Igor

    Serbia, Belgrade

    Hero - Orderhive ilustration landing web hero image hero interface inventory ui design dashboad automate order shipping management business power simple sketch design ux ui
    Todolin - Mobile App clean sketch mobile app design branding simple tasks list todo mobile app mobile design ux ui
    Innnspire - Home Page color clean home page web experience simple ux design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dejan Baric

    Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe

    Bloom - Blog Redesign blog websiteblog website uidesigner web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    WeSwim - Summer Mobile mobileappdesign mobileapp mobileuiux mobiledesigner mobile web ux uiux userinterfacedesign design webdesign ui
    Sef - Brand Identity logoillustrated logobranding logodesigner illustration brandidentity branding logo logodesign
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

