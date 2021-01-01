Hire UX designers in Miami, FL
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 160 UX designers in Miami, FL available for hire
-
Alex Gilev
Miami, FL
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Brandon Moore
Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Quinn_Chen
Miami, FL
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Aldo De La Paz
Miami, FL
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Jesse Brais
Sunrise, Florida
- Illustration
-
Rigo Gimenez
Miami
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
-
Alexandra Jimenez
Miami, FL
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Alberto Orsini
Miami, FL
- Leadership
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
𝒢𝒶𝒷𝓎 𝒱𝑒𝓁𝒶𝓈𝓆𝓊𝑒𝓏
Miami
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Santiago Castillo
Fort Lauderdale, FL
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Wight Goforth ⚡️
Miami, FL
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.