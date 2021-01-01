Hire UX designers in Cochin

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 222 UX designers in Cochin available for hire

  • Vishnu Prasad

    Vishnu Prasad

    Kerala, India

    Comparison Page marketing form table pricing comparison ux ui website
    Checkout Modal modal credit card payment metafy esports booking mobile checkout ux ui
    Company Settings payment company modal form settings components mobile ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jitto Joseph

    Jitto Joseph

    Kochin

    Stuck in Payment digital online payment illustraion minimal character vector design flat branding logo uiux ux ui homepage website design web home landing inspiration
    Payment Recovery money digital icon failure online payment app home web landing inspiration ux branding ui flat illustrator design vector character minimal illustration
    Digital Survey - illustration marketing logo app options digital survey web website homepage search branding ux ui flat illustrator design vector character minimal illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • VIPPIN

    VIPPIN

    Kochi

    Surfing Character man sea surfing freelance illustrator character adventurous vector illustration digital art
    Indian Street Character face design freelance illustrator indian illustrator indian characterdesign adventurous vector illustration digital art
    Character Exploration 02 character design design illustration digital art
    • Illustration
  • Amall suresh

    Amall suresh

    Cochin,Kerala

    Billers Dashboard >> UI Components invoice dashboard uiuser interface ui components
    Billers Invoice Software>> Dashboard billing ui invoice userecperience user interface dashboard
    UI Components>> Dashboard Navigation ui components uxdesign uxui ui design ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Arun Sajeev

    Arun Sajeev

    Kochi

    More Screen - Entri malayalam indian education learning app language localisation branding flat kochi simple minimal clean design ux ui
    Super Quiz - Entri challenge exam quiz dailyui illustration kochi simple minimal animation clean ux design ui
    News Screen - Entri malayalam reading app blog education app education kochi flat dark simple minimal dailyui clean ux design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rahul

    Rahul

    Kochi, India

    Easily Book Movie Tickets design dribbble landingpage ui design clean creative adobe designer movie art online ticket movies moviebookig movie app
    Book Movie Ticket - Mobile App Design landingpage ui design designer adobe creative clean design minimal film online marketing booking movie app
    Personal Website clean branding ui simple design portfolio minimal landingpage creative designer ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sharath Raj

    Sharath Raj

    Kochi

    SOUND SLEEP leaves big cat jungle forest photoshop illustration leopard panther jaguar
    The Journey river water panther forest animals jungle forest character illustration
    Gustave -The Burundi Monster alligator crocodile illustrator design photoshop art illustration
    • Illustration
  • Nidhin Hari

    Nidhin Hari

    Cochin-India

    Village Woman woman village kerala indian vector illustration
    Shopping vector illustration
    Travel app travel agency ui illustration travel travel app design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • vibeesh kv

    vibeesh kv

    Kochi

    Shipment Dashboard - UI Kit Freebie goods for sale ui kit free dashboard dashboard kit new dashboard new trend dashboard ui dashboard template remote designer free dashboard free ui kit ui kit shipment dashboard dashboard freebie interaction animation product design minimal design interface design adobe xd
    Online Learning Platform - Mobile App students study education app online flat colors online course course app courses elearning courses online learning illustration animation after effects interaction animation product design ios app minimal design interface design mobile app adobe xd
    Order Burgers Website animation 3d 2d checkout food delivery food app ux ui colors order food burgers branding logo illustration interaction design interaction animation design product design minimal design interface design adobe xd
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anantha Krishnan Nadamel

    Anantha Krishnan Nadamel

    Kottayam

    Master Card visual design experience design user interface design userinterface uiux ui design minimal transparent
    Garden of Possibilities - Web UI Design interactive interaction design user interaction web interface icon branding portfolio design mobile app design userinterface uiux design ux ui uidesign website design webdesign
    Portfolio Design - Arch minimal user experience user interface design userinterface web website design webdesign typography ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • aju pulickal

    aju pulickal

    Cochin

    Travel Destination Finder design black theme mobile ui ui design finder app travel app mobile app ux ui modern minimal
    Creative Business Card Design creative cards branding minimal modern black business cards design
    26 MODE Website UI Design homepage landingpage ux modern minimal webdesign website branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design

