Hire UI & visual designers in Seattle, WA

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  Eugene Machiavelli

    Eugene Machiavelli

    Redmond, WA

    Money Transferring App Concept bank app investment stocks banking user interface mobile design finance app banking app fintech finance financial app
    Cosplay Platform Website motion graphics ui design animation interaction website transition cosplay platform transition illustration web design website animation
    Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform motion graphic design shakuro visual identity identity brand logo design animated illustration motion graphics logo branding design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  Shakuro Graphics

    Shakuro Graphics

    Redmond, WA

    Fast Motorcycle Delivery Illustration character illustration service food digital art illustration for web flat character design illustration art pizza bike bicycle motorcycle delivery character illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    Finance Management Icons icon set business processes business payment financial management bank banking online shopping graphic icon icons management finance illustrator vector shakuro design art illustration
    Finance Management Characters Illustration: Discussion illustration art character characters business characters manager team discussing processes business work management finance discussion contracting illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Arkady Nuriev

    Arkady Nuriev

    Seattle, WA

    The first Agile, Kanban-like LMS website productivity product page landing page landing trello education edtech e-learning elearning agile lms kanban board kanban
    Kanban Learning lms trello web design user interface task management app to do team online managing app design schedule collaboration cards e-learning education courses edtech dashboard product design
    Arena: the business side for fitness coaches. Solved. web design web visual design saas statistics landing page landing product design product page interface admin panel admin fittech fitness app fitness design system dashboard ui dashboard chart analytics
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Darion Mitchell

    Darion Mitchell

    Seattle, WA

    Circle Plus—Home Interior Shopping App application ui app design application app ios mobile mobile ui mobile app product design productdesign checkout e-commerce ecommerce e-commerce design web app shopping app dailyui daily ui ui ux
    Wyze Cam Outdoor Product Page e-commerce ecommerce ecommerce design product page design product page iot smart home smarthome desktop marketing page landing page landingpage website webdesign clean modern
    Services Payment Dashboard web app dashboard banking fintech finance payments subscriptions management transactions smart cam smart home smarthome iot webapps web product ux ui minimal
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Olivia Malone

    Olivia Malone

    Seattle, WA

    Brit Girl england happy fashion woman girl dance british animation gif illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    No Timelines Please feminism texture scissors self care self love life woman girl timeline people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    Good Morning furniture dog woman tea texture home apartment breeze animation gif people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Alexander Mostov

    Alexander Mostov

    Seattle

    Nakashima Mini Comic - Detail 1 graphic novel comic woods furniture ui logo design people character texture art editorial drawing illustration
    George Nakashima layout design wood editorial bio people character art drawing graphic novel mini-comic comic illustration
    Thanks Mom cute kidlit art kidlit childrens book picture book swimming animals character art editorial drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Derric Wise

    Derric Wise

    Seattle

    The Trap! graphic design entitlement freelance comic life lessons lessons bear trap halftone trap illustration
    Darkwolf conan the barbarian barbarian darkwolf animation fantasy vintage fire and ice
    Freelance Ain't Free branding design work life drawing illustration design work freelance
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  Joanna Ngai

    Joanna Ngai

    Seattle, WA

    Inner Court chinese architecture minimal voxelart render 3d voxel illustration
    Tunes magicavoxel television stereo tv synth retro voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    Apothecary interior architecture 3dart apothecary voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  Shakuro Branding

    Shakuro Branding

    Seattle, WA

    New Shtetl Community Branding visual identity rebranding style guide logo design typography design elements font network platform community logo illustration design branding design brand identity branding brand identity brand design brandbook
    Brand Style Guide For SELECT font typography design elements style identity design style guide graphic design visual identity rebranding logo design logo illustration design branding design brand identity branding brand identity brand design brandbook
    Art-Selling App Identity System product design rebranding logotype styleguide brandbook identity brand design brand identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Michael Moodie

    Michael Moodie

    Seattle, WA

    Dream State * liquid chrome chrome 3d render 3d creative campaign brand identity branding custom type script typography calligraphy lettering
    Dream State * custom type dark campaign cgi 3d render 3d typography brand identity branding logotype lettering
    Miami Heist - Liquid Gravity Brewing Company retro ipa miami packaging illustration brand identity branding brewery beer can can beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  JJ Lee

    JJ Lee

    Seattle

    Acolar Logo graphic design design colorful color acolar brand identity branding logo on fire leaves tree
    New Swiftly Logo purple clean branding brand scroll s logo swiftly
    MWUX 2018 Branding design clean ux chicago midwest branding logo conference mwux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design

