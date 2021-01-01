Hire product designers in Saint Louis, MO

  • Güneş Özcan

    Güneş Özcan

    Greater St. Louis Area

    Postage Stamp Design_INDIA logo composition destination travel bauhaus typo postage vacation mail typography flat geometric architecture india stamp design vector 2d icon illustration
    Aa-choo! the Game 🕹️ ghost candy weekly warm-up design ui game branding logo dribbble weekly warm up weekly warmup lowpoly c4d cinema 4d character 3d arcade isometric low poly low poly 3d illustration
    Instagram logo social media icon design branding app logo design ui ux gradient top view top down view instagram logo render low poly cinema 4d c4d 3d design icon illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Adam Walsh

    Adam Walsh

    St. Louis, MO

    Cacti plant planter cactus
    TOYOTA Land Cruiser FJ60 jdm suv toyota land cruiser car
    AE86 TRUENO
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brad Hansen

    Brad Hansen

    St. Louis, Missouri

    4-9 9 8 7 6 5 4 36daysoftype 36days lettering logo environment drawing illustration series texture procreate lettering art contest lettering
    Y-3 2 1 letter 0 z y grain textured drawing illustration texture series procreate 36daysoftype08 36days 36daysoftype typography type letters lettering
    S-X x w v u t s handmadetype handmade handlettering typism typography digital lettering 36dayoftype contest lettering 36daysoftype 36daysoftype08 36days
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nijaz Muratovic

    Nijaz Muratovic

    St. Louis, MO

    Student Dashboard minimal clean concept design interface ios iphone mockup ux ui visual design interaction design interface design uiux design ui design user interface
    Bank UI Concept Dark Mode prototype invision invisionstudio invisionapp ui design ui designer ui ux design mobile app dashboard bank concept bank ui dark mode
    Bank UI Concept invision invisionstudio muzli clean minimal dashboard design dashboard bank concept online banking banking app banking app concept concept design mobile app design uiux ui mobile
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ryan Doggendorf

    Ryan Doggendorf

    Saint Louis, Missouri

    CDC Charity Poster — Hold On. hand drawn design poster typography illustration
    CDC Charity Poster — A Little Heart vector hand type hand drawn cdc charity covid covid-19 design poster typography illustration
    #STLmade — Fashion Illustration button hand fashion vector hand drawn design retro poster illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kayla Bakker

    Kayla Bakker

    St. Louis, MO

    Hocus Pocus wine halloween fall activity hocus pocus designer illustration design rebound dribble dribbleweeklywarmup
    KB Monogram Design kb initials logo monogram logo monogram logo designer branding illustration design dribble rebound dribbleweeklywarmup
    Daily Logo Challenge - Axis Logo vector branding logo rocketship graphic design dailylogodesign dailylogochallenge design dribble
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Majed Shammary

    Majed Shammary

    Nearby

    E-Commerce Startups ios sketch logo design app illustration illustrator iphone ux ui
    E-Commerce Startups illustration typography branding graphics figma sketch app design iphone ux ui
    E-Commerce Startups iphone ios figma sketch design app logo illustrator dashboard ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Waffle Grafix

    Waffle Grafix

    Saint Louis, MO

    Zuno Fruit Teas Tea Cups graphic design mockup tea minimal logo design branding
    Bill Evans portrait
    B. Lee's Barbecue Logo bbq illustration beer vector typography logo flat design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jennie Wang

    Jennie Wang

    Litchfield, IL

    APIMetrics Application design landingpage webdesign web design web illustration ux ui
    APIMetrics Application mobile ui design landingpage webdesign web design web illustration ux ui
    Solutions design landingpage webdesign web design illustration ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Stephanie Weber

    Stephanie Weber

    St. Louis

    Sole Design System - Component Library ui design language design system component library
    Lifestride Icons illustration design language ui branding brand design iconography icon set
    Creating a Design System brand identity design language
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Katherine Enberg

    Katherine Enberg

    Ferguson, Missouri

    Unwanted Carolers gremlins comic book art retro 80s movies ipad procreate the futur illustration digital art fan art
    Floral K ipad pro procreate brushes trees flowers typography digital art drawing littlepatterns apple ipad procreate
    Spectacle Tote Bag Fabric Mockup logo icon package design design identity branding branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

