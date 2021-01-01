Hire product designers in Indianapolis, IN

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 83 product designers in Indianapolis, IN available for hire

  • Seth Richardson

    Seth Richardson

    Indianapolis

    New Work vote get out the vote coworking app coworking screen meetings meeting app book a meeting friends voting voting app booking app calendar app app ui app design app mobile app mobile design product design
    Empty State Icons empty state icon empty states list checklist calendar task list task list ui calendar ui empty state icons
    Creating a new home for ambi ui web design studio science network work school online learning landing page ambi
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aditya Vallat

    Aditya Vallat

    Indianapolis, United States

    Nike Product Page ui inspiration web branding minimal clean ux visual design app design app uiux product design web design product page ui design daily ui dribbble ui
    3D Flip Credit Card UI Animation motion design mobile app branding microinteraction ux design aftereffects ui ux app design mobile ui payment interaction animation web product design visual design app ui design dribbble daily ui ui
    Onboarding Animation mobile app ux mobile ui visual design ui ux app design web mobile onboarding grocery app motion design animation interaction product design app ui design dribbble daily ui ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Abhijeet Saxena

    Abhijeet Saxena

    Indianapolis, Indiana

    Customize Product - Day 33 colors customize product page headphones solo beats by dre beats black yellow red mobile ui uxdesign uidesign app minimal flat ui illustration design dailyui
    Crowdfunding - Day 32 ui design green black rescue rhinoceros rhinos website app vector illustrator minimal flat illustration design ui dailyui
    File Upload - Day 31 mobile design mobileui file upload file uxdesign website app ui vector illustrator minimal flat illustration design dailyui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Joey Kirk

    Joey Kirk

    Indianapolis, IN

    Relm Banking App mobile app mobile banking app banking ios
    Banking Landing Page design web design banking app banking bank
    GridRival V3 Mobile Application android product design app ios formula one racing motorsports
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mariah (Papaya) Dunn

    Mariah (Papaya) Dunn

    Indianapolis

    Property Management App product design user interface property management pwa responsive minimalist clean ui
    Wedding Planner Website responsive website design planner wedding minimalist clean
    Indy Design Week 2020 - Illustration Throwdown illustration indykeepscreating aigaindianapolis indydesignweek indydw2020 indydwthrowdown
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Josh Lee

    Josh Lee

    Indianapolis

    Summit Christian Academy - 2 of 3 icon academy summit timberwolves fort worth texas athletics identity school identity brand identity illustrator vector identity design logo design logo brand design branding illustration athletics
    Summit Christian Academy - 1 of 3 timberwolves summit mountains christian academy texas fort worth identitydesign icons illustration illustrator brand design brand identity branding logo design logo
    2020 MFF Concept Atlanta atlanta final four ncaa brand identity vector identity design logo design illustration branding basketball brand design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • WE BE BOLD, Supply & Design

    WE BE BOLD, Supply & Design

    indianapolis

    Koozie Designs koozie vector illustration indianapolis
    New company logo rebrand (maybe). street lab indianapolis design t-shirt indiana branding logo
    Kamikaze Cocktail concept can drinks cocktails cans packaging vector design indianapolis branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Paige Whitaker

    Paige Whitaker

    Indianapolis, Indiana

    Tax Szn cpa accounting flat iconography corporate finance tax season branding yellow blue green black illustraion calculator document coins creditcard tax icon taxes
    Hoosier Hospitality Promise campaign branding print layout iconography icons sign colorfull window cling window sign
    Email Lettering monoline covid high school musical terracotta black addys addy earth tones american advertising awards email design lettering hand lettering illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jeremiah Rags

    Jeremiah Rags

    Indianapolis, IN

    CW Logo Mark geometric modernism vector identity letter monogram branding logo mark monogram financial wealth management logo
    Eko illustrator vector eko echo simple branding and identity visual identity logo health healthcare branding
    Cadence healthcare simple vector logo ear visual identity branding and identity branding audio app wellness fitness health
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kailee Koehler

    Kailee Koehler

    Indianapolis

    The Scripty Pint Logo - WIP branding logo vector hand lettering
    Courage - Vector cursive courage hand lettering vector
    Courage cursive courage sketch hand lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Michael Campbell

    Michael Campbell

    Indianapolis, Indiana

    76 indianapolis lettering typography drawing icon illustrator design logo art illustration vector
    Vote 2020 usa flag usa politics election vote branding typography icon illustrator logo art design illustration vector
    dribbble STATigers pinkChromeShirt lettering typography branding drawing indianapolis illustrator logo design art illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

