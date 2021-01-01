Hire motion graphics designers in Stockholm

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 136 motion graphics designers in Stockholm available for hire

  • Marcus Gellermark

    Stockholm, Sweden

    24 × 24 Icon set 💳 icons icon app web fintech home receipt document settings card user creditcard notification
    Happy Holidays! 🎄❄️ illustration app diorama wholefoods blender 3d animation 3d christmas ios iphone
    All Aboard! 🚂 icons eevee dark mode ticket train blender 3d illustration ios app iphone
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jonathan Olsen

    Stockholm, Sweden

    New about page animation development frontend web branding code design website
    Collabs: New website release website design design frontend development webdesign collabs website
    Snap Animation Update web design webdesign web 3d animation 3d illustration code animation design css animation design website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ryan Pittman

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Aggregate banking colorful interface product transactions banking app account savings finance banking ios mobile ux minimal ui
    Calls interface product app minimal ux conference video phone clean calls ui mobile ios
    Mobile app marketing dashboard web stockholm ux campaigns web app uiux product data clean marketing analytics funnel minimal interface dashboard ui app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Huynh

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Search in Klarna app principle ios klarna app mobile fashion shopping products search
    Banking App ios minimal fintech finance graph balance money transactions banking mobile app product design ux mobile ui
    Airbnb concept booking interior simple iphone 2019 interface housing mobile rent minimal monochrome product design ios concept app airbnb
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Thorarinn

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Drawing on a empty stomach illustration pattern pizza procreate
    Raise your hand! texture lines flat illustration
    The Finger Gun Like Button animation gif finger gun finger like like button
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Laura Di Francesco

    Stockholm, Sweden

    BeChange - Motion Graphics for a Responsive App after effects branding ui product design interaction design looping gif animation vector motion design illustration
    Page not found - Web illustration for Jayway by Devoteam. responsive website webdesign pagenotfound train station interaction design digital illustration design blue ui product design vector branding illustration
    Jayway by Devoteam - Improving digital lives illustrator after effects digital illustration mobile interaction design design vector looping gif branding animation motion design illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Estudio Drops

    Stockholm

    Challenge game service design product design app illustration ui ux
    NFT Trading Cards - Red Series nftart characterdesign procreate illustration trading card
    NFT Cards minted cryptoart crypto character design design procreate illustration nft
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Ana Ferens

    Stockholm, Sweden

    CACTUS STORE promo shot airforce nike travisscott web mobileapp retail pink ecommerce store shop cactusjack hiphop music branding design mobile application ux ui
    Onboarding for E-commerce app "CACTUS STORE" fashion app shoes sneakers ecommerce store shop onboarding ui onboarding screen onboarding mobile app mobile interactive branding interaction black uiux application ux ui
    CACTUS STORE cactusjack hiphop music fashion app desktop web mobile app retail market ecommerce store branding interaction design black uiux mobile application animation
    • Animation
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • René

    Stockholm

    Podcast App UI product design branding illustration web dailyui ux design mobile design ux ui
    Figma Smart Animate Experiment onboarding ui onboarding web design web figma design figma animation prototype illustration ui design design ux ui
    Website concept - a project management tool for witches 🧙🏻‍♀️ website ui design web design web ui ux design ux design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Ludmila Baraulia

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Winery tour | First screen concept wine bottle tour winery wine mobile design adaptive website concept landing page inspiration ux design uiux ui design designer design web design ux ui
    Furniture store | First screen concept website furniture store furniture concept first screen landing page inspiration ux design uiux ui design designer design web design ux ui
    Samsung headphones | First screen concept samsung branding first screen inspiration ux design uiux ui design designer design web design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Viktor Melin

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Martin Guitar Store - Mockup landing page brand music guitar app mobile store app shop store ux ui
    Bottles landing page ux ui design website web landing page illustration 3d
    Wikipedia redesign 2 wikipedia web ux ui design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

