Hire motion graphics designers in Curitiba
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 65 motion graphics designers in Curitiba available for hire
-
Jonatan Xavier
Curitiba, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Rafael Gomes
Curitiba - Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Fernando Capone
Curitiba, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
breno otavio
Curitiba, PR - Brazil
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Rodrigo Ramos
Curitiba, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Robson Vilalba
Curitiba, Brazil
- Animation
- Illustration
-
Marcio Fernandes
Curitiba Brasil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
-
Caroline de Oliveira
Curitiba | Brazil
- Product Design
-
Rafael Teo
Curitiba, Brazil.
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Jessica Pereira
Curitiba, Brazil
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Kaio Almeida
Curitiba, Brazil
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.