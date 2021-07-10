Hire motion graphics designers in Cluj Napoca

  • Voicu Apostol

    Voicu Apostol

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Health Dashboard UI Kit sport vegan tracker elements chart pie nav kit button icon profile graph web dashboard purple app health fitness ui
    Focus — Dark Landing Page tracking yoga meditation focus kit ui website modern red orange rose animation 3d landing dark
    Apple AirTags design mockup product copper tile white metal keychain lost my find device render 3d concept tracking apple airtags airtag
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lucian Tudorache

    Lucian Tudorache

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Visitor Analytics Application - Traffic Structure Design
    Body Care Illustrations circle cosmetics body care aging drop leaf bio eco vegan logo branding identity marks mark illustrations app abstract icon icons design
    Visitor Analytics - Analytics Application - Chat Inbox Design 📨 grid web simplicity design messages message interface clean app design ux ui user interface app application dashboard inbox chat
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lehel Mór Makó / brandmór

    Lehel Mór Makó / brandmór

    Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania

    six sigma vision vision animated logo loupe glasses medical corporate identity brand identity graphic design logo design design branding typography minimal logo logotype
    dennver / construction material retail store wordmark bold freshlook design strategy identitydesign rebranding construction retail store red logodesign typography branding
    ML monogram brandmor branding shield shield logo logodesign art deco art nouveau silver metal button enamelpin enamel badge pin green design minimal typography logo monogram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Andreea Nagy

    Andreea Nagy

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Music Player UI Design ui design challenge ui design music player app music player ui music player music app
    Relieve app Case Study depression app mental health ux ui design casestudy app
    Kidia - UX/UI Case Study branding logo illustration design cartoons tablet app casestudy colorful kids app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bogdan Vezeteu

    Bogdan Vezeteu

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Sword+Book Presentation modern branding design brand identity brand logo design minimalist logodesign vector logo branding awesome design
    Design Shack Stationery logodesign logoart vector sleek illustration modern minimalist branding awesome design
    Design Shack logo design logoart modern minimalist logodesign vector logo branding awesome design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Anna

    Anna

    Cluj Napoca

    Cluj Metropolitan Area Promo grahic design flat design vector illustration
    Social Media Ads advertising social media grahic design design
    Stop Motion Cutout Animation cutout stop motion animation illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Daniel

    Daniel

    Alba Iulia, Romania

    Filebox UI Kit light mode dark mode saas widgets ui components responsive design modern icon design ui kit design color typography ux layout interface design saas landing page landing page design ui web website
    Illustration drawings character design design phone pin website procreate art vector illustration flat color artistic hand drawing texture creative illustration graphic design graphics flat illustration drawing web vector illustration
    Hero exploration team process geometric shapes creative homepage grid layout hero page exploration user teamwork interface design typography layout webpage landing page ux design ui site website web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ioana-Cristina Samoila

    Ioana-Cristina Samoila

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Travel App - Explore and discover new places 3d graphic design illustrator branding minimal ui adobe illustrator illustration design
    Email Receipt - DailyUI017 gradient design pink uidesign figma design figmadesign illustrator typography adobe xd mobile app minimal adobe illustrator illustration graphic design design branding
    Countdown likes - DailyUI animated figmadesign counter adobe xd mobile app minimal adobexd adobe illustrator branding illustration graphic design illustrator design
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Andi Antal

    Andi Antal

    Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Digital Portrait adobe illustrator portrait digital portrait digital painting vector digitalart adobeillustrator cartoon vectordesign lineart flatdesign illustration
    Isometric Pizza Place isometric art isometry isometric illustration isometric design pizzaplace pizza isometric vector digitalart adobeillustrator cartoon vectordesign lineart flatdesign illustration
    What if Nick and Andrew exchanged clothes? vector digitalart illustrator adobeillustrator cartoon lineart vectordesign flatdesign illustration netflix bigmouth
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Costin Diana

    Costin Diana

    Cluj Napoca

    Portable radio game-ready asset radio render texture modeling unreal design game 3d
    Stylized wooden barrel game-art substance painter sculpt artwork game art stylized
    Building game-ready asset substance modeling 3d artwork props design uv unity art game
    • Illustration
  • Csilla Gyarfas

    Csilla Gyarfas

    Targu-Mures, Romania

    Rompetrol Career Page job orange minimal landing web design web design clean marketing recruitment page career gas branding ui
    Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program 3 page landing automotive minimal webdesign program school brand branding marketing recruitment web design clean ui
    Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program 2 webdesign landing page card enroll school automotive branding ui marketing recruitment web design clean
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

