Hire mobile designers in Helsinki

Viewing 11 out of 67 mobile designers in Helsinki available for hire

  • Marcelo Meijome

    Marcelo Meijome

    Helsinki

    Week 23 - Sightseeing handheld renaissance sightseeing europe architecture railway train city cgi motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 22 - Tomato Soup soup can modern art moma warhol andy warhol pop art popart campbells tomato soup tomato logo illustration design isometric motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 21 - Stool 60 birch wood stacking artek finland alvar aalto aalto stool furniture design furniture design motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hyunhee An

    Hyunhee An

    Helsinki, Finland

    Concept redesign - Our Balance app ui design ux design ux activity walk fit work-life work balance product design concept case study gui app
    Brown ale in summer and sunset sunset city summer sunglasses glass beer brown ale ale procreate illustration
    Aperol Spritz drawing procreate orange drink summer spritz aperol illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kristyna Trneckova

    Kristyna Trneckova

    Helsinki, Finland

    Hoxhunt - Homepage figma website design chart animation illustration graph userexperience userinterface cybersecurity heroimage dashboard darkui homepage hero website
    Icons lines vector desktop tool bold clean design desktop application application app pencil tool color picker figma icon figma icon design icon set iconography interfacedesign desktop tool icon tool icon
    Icons figma icon set desktop logo minimalistic blue layers pen tool presentation user interface illustration iconography tool icons tool app design app vector iconset icon icons
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Merita Rinta-Laulaja

    Merita Rinta-Laulaja

    Helsinki, Finland

    kos - ceramics store category product flatdesign minimal responsive online shop online store ecommerce ceramics app design app mobile uxdesign ui design ux uiux ui
    kos - ceramics store landing page category minimal flat ceramics web design website online shop online store ecommerce uxdesign ui design ux uiux ui
    kos - ceramics store flat design minimal ceramics ecommerce online store online shop web design website ux design uidesign ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Irina Valeeva

    Irina Valeeva

    Helsinki, Finland

    Data factory illustration animation vector character design illustration drawing
    Self portrait helsinki portrait girl art illustration drawing
    Nar Cafe Poster character design illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Panache Design

    Panache Design

    Helsinki

    Future clean energy- Web UI exploration wordpress logo vector web ui typography flat layout webdesign design
    Redesign & live site of Everest accounting layout minimal typography flat wordpress ui web design branding webdesign
    Web concept for new sports fashion urban trendy cool lifestyle fashion sports design layout design ui web layout webdesign minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Raunaq

    Raunaq

    Helsinki

    Brella - Logo Loader Animation minimal simple lottie logo animation loading spin loader animation loader after effects logo animation
    Design Exercise - Mobile Bank App Dashboard design exercise quick actions card dashboard banking bank app mobile app blue flat clean ux minimal ui
    CRM Dashboard gradient colors lead sales website dashboard crm portal flat widget app interface clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Mykolas Vaitiekunas

    Mykolas Vaitiekunas

    Helsinki, Finland

    Spotify for artists redesign music app dashboard ui app ux ui redesign graphs chart dashboad
    Token Terminal Web App Mobile fintech crypto ux ui product design web design mobile
    Token Terminal Web App web design cryptocurrency crypto dashboad ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Irina Lensu

    Irina Lensu

    Espoo, Finland

    Fitness app motion design interaction design ios iphone mobile ui
    Landing page minimal web microwave ui landing
    Daily Ui challenge #18 - Analytics Chart visitors statistic graph blue chart challenge design daily web day18 dailyui ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anita Ilmast

    Anita Ilmast

    Helsinki, Finland

    App Icon Redesign skyeng visual design ui app logo vector daily 100 challenge daily 100
    Web design branding logo design ui web visual design
    Google Play Store page graphic design google play store design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nikolay Pridachin

    Nikolay Pridachin

    Helsinki

    Blog and Contact Us Page Design for Hemp and Seeds Online Store branding logo interface ux ui ux designer design website design website web webdevelopment webdesign cannabis industry cannabis business cannabis hemp oil hemp cbd website cbd oil cbd
    Website Design for Zed Interiors figma wordpress seo mobile desktop websitedesign ui ux interface ux designer web natural green interior design webdevelopment webdesign website
    Website design for Blue Nature Product CBD Shop logo ui website ux designer ux design web webdevelopment webdesign cbd website woocommerce dropship dropshipping ecommerce cannabis business cannabis hemp oil hemp cbd oi cbd
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

