Hire mobile designers in Charlotte, NC

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 87 mobile designers in Charlotte, NC available for hire

  Mel Shields

    Mel Shields

    Charlotte, NC

    The sleepme homepage gradient soft branding landing page sleep marketing page homepage home web design website web
    Dreamy bedroom room dreaming stars night bedroom branding flat illustration
    Counting sheep night stars sleep dreaming clouds sheep branding flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  Christain Billings

    Christain Billings

    Charlotte, NC

    Drop Big Sur App Icon big sur app colors hex mac drop water icon shiny picker palette swatches rgb
    Drop Simple Website website rgb swatches picker palette mac icon hex colors app
    Smart Fan fan graph smart home home ios ui iphone app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Jacob Mead

    Jacob Mead

    Charlotte, NC

    Prototype Lesson web app ux ui graphic design prototype figma vector animation icon icons design branding
    Viking Icons symbols icon pack iconset icon runes viking figma iconography icon design icon set icons
    J Neon Glass Effect icon trendy design branding halo lab glass effect trend logotype sign neon figma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  Corey Daniels

    Corey Daniels

    Charlotte, NC

    Wrk - Marketing Site v3 homepage hiring hiring platform application applicant tracking system ats clean redesign marketing landing job post job board cheerful bright colors gradient minimal simple software team
    Truncated Tetrahedron sharp angles 3d basic tools tool simple lines orbit exploration branding brand mark stone geometry geometric shapes shape forms form
    Uni shapes basic shapes lines line arcs waves geometric minimalism minimalist minimalist logo unicorns subtle clean plain simple minimal unicorn logo brand logo unicorn
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Stephen Philpott

    Stephen Philpott

    Charlotte, NC

    Rhino Patch thick lines draplin kabel patch badge
    Bouncy House retro party flyer party
    Jon Gs Logo Option 1 barbecue bbq script branding lockup type typography lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  Reagan Martin

    Reagan Martin

    Charlotte

    July 4th Animation - Crafted patriotic flags stripes celebration fireworks stars watermelon popsicle independence july fourth fourth of july blue white red motion graphics branding graphic design animation
    8-Bit Fireworks - Okuma manufacturing machine animation american flag america independence day july 4th fourth of july explosion fireworks 8-bit typography gif branding vector design
    Create Your Own Adventure | Part 2 web ux illustrator design topographic texture maps green neon camping animation ui email design series adventure explore email concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  David Shackelford

    David Shackelford

    Charlotte, NC

    We are hiring hiring flag c4d animation
    Logo Wheels 3d art motion cinema 4d 3d animation logo c4d
    Space Travel travel space app mobile figma ux ui animation
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  Rachel Iseman

    Rachel Iseman

    Charlotte, NC

    Bury Me Loose vines leaves flowers floral lettering hand lettering white red black twitter tweet coffin illustration procreate
    BTCat Logo widget logo design search bar book blue gradient catalog library logo branding
    No Filter Virtual Coffee Fest - Coloring Pages plants house plants oatly illustrator line drawing coloring coffee
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Eric Parks

    Eric Parks

    Charlotte, NC

    Alex Bowman Ally NASCAR Scheme Alternate livery car racecar racing nascar ally
    ACE No.3 NASCAR Xfinity Paint Scheme Concept car automotive wrap nascar paint scheme livery race car racecar racing
    STIHL NASCAR Truck Paint Concept chainsaw automotive car paint job livery truck racing car stihl racing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  Mitch Cook

    Mitch Cook

    Charlotte, NC

    3S!x Music Graphic
    Pterelaus
    Seek Discomfort
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Alan Knight

    Alan Knight

    Charlotte NC

    Mr. Blessed Hands business card design illustration client work art direction logo design
    Elev8 Cannabis Grand Opening 2020 grandopening art direction branding postcard design poster art design
    ICG Home Loan Company typography identity simplicity shapes client work design branding art direction vector illustration event design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

