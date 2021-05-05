Hire illustrators in Kansas City, MO

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 92 illustrators in Kansas City, MO available for hire

  • Nathan Holthus

    Nathan Holthus

    Kansas City, MO

    The Script cursive type typography wordmark logotype lettering script
    Bison merchandise merch flash buffalo bison animal vintage retro illustration
    Mission Stencils technology tech branding type logo lettering wordmark logotype typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Titus Smith

    Titus Smith

    Kansas City

    Start telling more clients "no" squatting sketch illustration clients design client work
    The problem with design questionnaires ladder business sketch survey clients questionnaire illustration
    How to qualify leads sketch magnifying glass design new business leads clients illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Kenzi Quigg

    Kenzi Quigg

    Kansas City

    Character Study glasses eye doctor doctors office medical doctor optometrist illustration character
    G.I.F.T. Kansas City 2 downtown buildings growth nonprofit kansas city city businesses character illustration
    G.I.F.T. Kansas City 01 change growth prosperity buildings illustration character tree
    • Illustration
  • Eric Liles

    Eric Liles

    Kansas City, MO

    Force Quit lol wtf 2020
    Shut 'er down 2020
    Motel 6 Badges badges motel6 motel sign 60s retro vector badge branding motel
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Josh Chavis

    Josh Chavis

    Kansas City, MO

    M'AXE Throw House kansascity bright fun axe font color brand design logo type brand axe throwing
    M'AXE Brand kansas city brand character fun business axe throwing type font color logo axe
    JC c j initials typography type logotype form shape logo design minimal letters monogram logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Todd Zlab

    Todd Zlab

    Kansas City, MO

    Berkowitz Oliver Homepage homepage litigation ui uiux product design web design website
    Hero7 uiux ui finance dashboard product design
    Hoffman Mobile pagination bio events gallery homepage mobile product design web design website web talent agency modeling model
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jared Tohlen

    Jared Tohlen

    Lee's Summit, MO

    Paradigm Kansas City design type logo lettering kansas city pkc monogram identity branding christian young adult church paradigm
    PKC identity monogram letter mark monogram design monogram logo icon logo church ministry paradigm kansas city lettering branding monogram
    TXHL Identity logo vintage black river logotype branding icon monogram handmade handcrafted leatherworks leather heritage texas
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Max Ayalla

    Max Ayalla

    Kansas City, USA

    Portrait Coffee Wordmark design type lettering brand identity logo design typography logo branding wordmark
    Portrait Coffee Tee Design branding vintage typography atl georgia coffee west end atlanta t-shirt design t-shirt
    Blackletter KC branding logo logo design blackletter chiefs kansas city chiefs kcmo kansas city kc
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Hannah Ream

    Hannah Ream

    Kansas City, KS

    Art Direction
    Modern gradient grain midcentury black pink gradient modern
    Gradient grain texture graphic design grain colorful gradient
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Crystal Whitlow

    Crystal Whitlow

    Kansas City

    Tex-Mex Kitty Terrarium summer bright color silly cute mexican scorpion cactus terrarium cat lady cat plant
    Kitty Terrarium abstract white orange black fairy mushroom garden kitty terrarium tree bonsai cactus plant plants cat cute illustration
    Candy Cane Explosion mint santa event christmas holiday candy cane design floral pattern illustration surface pattern surface pattern design pattern design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Brennan Pearson

    Brennan Pearson

    Kansas City, MO

    KC Royals Theme Tickets Logo sales marketing baseball royals mlb logo illustration
    IG Story Frames instagram baseball mlb kcmo royals
    KC Royals - Family Funday Sunday Logo kcmo marketing logo baseball mlb kansascity royals
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.