Hire creative directors in Prague

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 178 creative directors in Prague available for hire

  • Antonin Kus

    Antonin Kus

    Prague

    Electricity Monitoring App (2020) mobile branding design tiles interface iphone button light ui clean minimal flat ios app ios device app ux ui
    Writer / Artist / Book website ios mobile book cover book gallery black illustration mockup layout editorial layout flat clean minimal editorial artsy art mobile web website ux ui
    Branding (2020) - Diamanté clean minimal heart shape vector branding logodesign logotype sexy lingerie fashion concept identity brand identity logomark brandmark brand logo ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Michaela Fiasova

    Michaela Fiasova

    Prague

    Mindflow - Brand Identity behance project case study simple minimal startup branding identity supplements lifestyle brand brand identity branding design
    Bauhealth - Brand Design app uiux ui branding agency brand agency logo brand identity startup branding branding minimal data science health app healthcare health
    Tyketo – Website webdesign uiuxdesign landingpage search event branding brand agency platform event uiux minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Petr Knoll

    Petr Knoll

    Prague, CZ

    Everest Wordmark sans serif wordmark animated branding logotype logo
    Knobs and Pads logic pro piano drummer knob sound design music production ui vst music daw
    Portfolio Explorations – 01 personal webdesign typography experimental portfolio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jan Vu Nam

    Jan Vu Nam

    Prague, Czech Republic

    Caravaggio abstract 3d art art illustration caravaggio chrome 3d
    Bike to Olympics japan athens olympics to bike typography web
    Things abstract illustration typography poster abstract poster
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Martin Rariga

    Martin Rariga

    Prague

    Baremetrics · Control center chart graph design card ux widget baremetrics analytics chart analytics ui
    Baremetrics · Marketing page redesign design startup landing page marketing site baremetrics
    🔥New side project! design data analytics widget branding card nps questionnaire surveys survey ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nick Velichkin

    Nick Velichkin

    Prague

    Bitbunch | Dashboard 2.0 wallet bitcoin dashboard ui dashboard trading crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto wallet crypto
    Viza.cz | Landing Page ui desktop passport pass viza homepage hero section hero landing page landing
    Drivelab | Pricing motorsport sport car ux landing page services pricing repair service car care car app car
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Mikhailov

    Alex Mikhailov

    Prague

    Home cinema ux ui dribbble idea symbol tipography logomark logo brand design vector print icon mark identity design logotype branding
    Umbrella group logo ux ui dribbble idea symbol tipography logomark logo brand design vector print icon mark identity design logotype branding
    Kazan expo logo ux ui dribbble idea symbol tipography logomark logo brand design vector print icon mark identity design logotype branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anna Klvanova

    Anna Klvanova

    Prague, Czech Republic

    TATHEV — Website website webflow web design typography photography personal minimal graphic design fashion brand fashion designer black
    TATHEV — Website web design webflow website typography photography personal minimal graphic design fashion brand fashion designer black
    TATHEV — Website graphic design fashion brand black minimal webflow photography animation typography web design website personal designer fashion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Charlie Isslander

    Charlie Isslander

    Prague, Czech Republic

    Cosmos Network — Hero grid sdk decentralized token crypto network cosmos blockchain webdesign web illustration ux landing page website layout logo flat typography clean design
    Futured — Iconset 1.0 icon design iconography icon vector layout identity flat brand clean design
    Koncern Kurka — Rebranding flat vector branding colorful logo identity design clean typography brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Laura Reen

    Laura Reen

    Prague

    Support avatars for OnlyFans girl boy snake owl dog cat bear avatars husky animals woman female male man men avatar flat icons
    Music categories boombox speakers alternative rock and roll country hiphop music design badge award icon illustration icons
    Drip It icons coffee shop coffee bean french press backpack travel package coffee icon set icon iconography icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Andrew Zacek

    Andrew Zacek

    Prague

    Golf Insurance Landing Page green adobe xd site e-commerce concept web sketch landing page design ux ui golf
    Food Packaging Supplier landing page webdesign e-commerce landing page sketch concept visual design website web design microsite ux ui adobe xd site page landing
    Weed store mobile e-commerce adobe xd smoke weed orange cards shopping product app e-commerce
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.