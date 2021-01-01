Hire brand & graphic designers in Manila

Viewing 11 out of 262 brand & graphic designers in Manila available for hire

  • Miramark Diaz

    Miramark Diaz

    Manila, Philippines

    OurAir - Motion Study uxdesign uidesign mechanical engineering application mobile filter air
    MergeCommit ui coins ethereum bitcoin website team design development blockchain technology
    MergeCommit - Final Hero motion interaction ui website technology blockchain
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Renan Barco

    Renan Barco

    Manila

    Profile Photos philippines avatar profile photo illustration
    Endless Shower animated summer manila animation illustration philippines
    Summer Quarantine all mobile animated animation 2020 manila gay illustration philippines covid19 stay at home quarantine summer
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Paul Garcia

    Paul Garcia

    Cavite, Philippines

    Pawn Shop man pawnshop design minimal character flat design illustration inspirations 2d vector shot dribbble
    Wedding Planner wedding planner wedding design minimal character flat design illustration inspirations 2d vector shot dribbble
    Alternative Wellness wellness design minimal character simple flat design illustration inspirations 2d vector shot dribbble
    • Illustration
  • Ajine Ponce

    Ajine Ponce

    Manila, Philippines

    Girl in Space astronaut avatar stars ursa minor little dipper polaris constellation space wavy hair girl textures illustration
    Coffee with Bear and Fox textures coffee press coffee fox bear illustration
    Prince Sol, the Seventh Sibling black and white stars constellations sol star textures screentones fanart comics illustration my celestial family
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Edward Alonzo

    Edward Alonzo

    Manila, Philippines

    Game Boy Web Design Concept web design web homepage minimal clean simple game boy retro modern ux landing page ui
    Fashion Blog Web Design Concept hats blog fashion web design homepage ux modern ui landing page minimal clean simple
    Weekly Warm-Up 01: Hometown Sticker weekly warmup city hometown badge sticker minimal clean simple illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Paul Gernale

    Paul Gernale

    Manila

    Real Estate Icons identity design real estate design brand design branding vector icons ui illustration
    Creative Lab Shirt Design shapes line art shirt design shirt creative illustration canva design
    Multicolor Icons digital app vector illustration icons ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Laura Ang

    Laura Ang

    Manila, Philippines

    Room Key Management System visual design design ux ui
    PlanIt: Bridging travel experiences in the Filipino community itinerary travel design ux website
    The Craft Central Integrated Consignment System user experience ux ui visual design user interface design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jaychrist Teves

    Jaychrist Teves

    Southern shores of Manila Bay

    Free Live Webinar: How to Create Better Content content creation webinar webinars creative designer philippines
    Planet Bolt New eCommerce Shop Design & Development ecommerce shop ux ui branding creative designer
    Create Impactful Website philippines creative brand website design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hazel Dawis

    Hazel Dawis

    Manila, Philippines

    Chonky Raccoon 3d modeling 3d art blender blender3d raccoon character cute digitalart illustration
    Seal - 02 blender3d blendercycles 3d art blender digitalart cartoon design cute character illustration
    Seal - 01 3d art blendercycles blender3d character digitalart cartoon design cute illustration
    • Illustration
  • Kervin Tan

    Kervin Tan

    Manila, Philippines

    Building stamp illustration figma krvin quotes poster illustration stamp building
    Aloe Vera Plant dribbbleweeklywarmup figma design figma aloe vera tropical philippines krvin illustration plant illustration plants
    Krvin.com Mobile Responsive Website dark mode product designer philippines responsive website responsive design product design black and white minimal ui design kervin tan krvin
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lourd Rancy

    Lourd Rancy

    Makati City, Philippines

    Transaction ui design web minimalist landing page userinterface adobe xd uiux
    Landing Page userinterface minimalist web design figma web design landing page
    I love spacing! | UI Components file upload components minimalist userinterface uiux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

