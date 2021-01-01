Hire brand & graphic designers in Kharkiv

  • Yurii

    Yurii

    Ukraine, Kharkov

    Card order mobile app design blockchain crypto exchange mobile wallet crypto trading crypto app crypto currency illustration user experience services ui ux
    Crypto music NFT design mobile app mobile app nftart crypto tokens etherum nft crypto user experience clean design services ui ux
    Card Top Up dashboard app mobile design mobile app design tether bitcoin wallet crypto trading crypto exchange crypto currency crypto wallet stablecoin usdt ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Viacheslav Olianishyn

    Viacheslav Olianishyn

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Be Like Nature graphic design minimal lifestyle wellness health mental flower
    Creative practices: from idea to final layout using Figma helvetica website site ui web typography swiss minimal awwwards courses design education course
    Megafolk animation ui animation interaction website typography megapolis swiss black urban city design minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vlad Musienko

    Vlad Musienko

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Logistics | Corporate Websites branding design business corporate flat layout ux ui web webdesign
    Attributetime / Mobile screens business shop ecommerce mobile layout ux ui webdesign web
    Map Moon | Landing page landingpage landig ui ux webdesign web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Alex Nikiforov

    Alex Nikiforov

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    User profile dark dark ui product design mobile items list profile user app ux design iphone ios interface ui
    History log dropdown form icons list table ui interface payments management application web product design log history
    Add new card interface ui text field payment add card credit card form material android ios app ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kirill Merezhko

    Kirill Merezhko

    Kharkiv, UA

    Travel app visual concept branding ui illustration concept clean mobile interface design ux app
    Product page for Store icon card product concept clean ios mobile interface design app ui
    Mechanic Booking App Concept search bar iphonex mechanic car clean concept ios mobile interface design ux app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Max Hodlevskyi

    Max Hodlevskyi

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Мавка / Mavka green forest typoghraphy type calligraphy lettering cyrillic wordmark logotype vector adobe illustrator
    Couple man and woman digital painting digital illustration digital art drawing abstract blue red couple illustration love pair couple vector illustration
    Aquarium face graphic design abstract smile girl illustration girl character portrait aquarium fish vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ivan Ivanov

    Ivan Ivanov

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Time Management Courses // Landing Page landing minimalism landing page illustration product design website web design flat minimal web clean design ux ui
    Sound Systems // Mobile App Concept concept headphones sound smart music equalizer vector app product design flat minimal clean design mobile app mobile ux ui
    Onboarding // Mobile App Concept ios webdesign product design colors minimalism app ui ux flat clean illustrations 3d onboarding design web mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Polina Khrystoieva

    Polina Khrystoieva

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Under The Stars 2d illustration galaxy cosmic summer vase stars colorful pink vector explainer character design blog illustration art character texture procreate flat illustration illustration
    Cosmic Friend uno weekend chill joy pizza friendship galaxy space vector explainer blog illustration art girl character character texture character design procreate flat illustration illustration
    Galactic Ice Cream summer pink galactic vector shapes abstract colorful explainer character design blog illustration texture art procreate girl character character ice cream flat illustration illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Andrey Puchkov

    Andrey Puchkov

    Ukraine, Kharkov

    Golf App — Concept mobile ui ux site branding service app golf sport trainer ios app design mainpage hero section
    LET BUY CAR :) website web ux ui typogaphy site service mobile minimal logo car branding automotive auto
    TaxiOne App ux ui taxi service rent payment native mobile minimal design system clean car b2c auto app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Voronin Alexeii

    Voronin Alexeii

    Ukraine, Kharkov

    Samsung Smart TV improvement tv series streaming service online cinema high quality tv app custom application ui user experience samsung smart tv web-design dashboad web user friendly app design ui ux design ux ui design
    Exigo design concept adapted customized solution creative design it sales dashboard transactions financial financial app project crm figma dashboad web user friendly app design ui ux design ux ui design
    EventApp 2.0 android app ios app events management app better redesign concept managment event app interface design user experience final redesign clean redesigned user friendly app design ui ux design ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ruslan Nazarenko

    Ruslan Nazarenko

    Kharkiv, Ukraine

    Mabbly - Design Agency Website NO.5 white website web ux ui trend portfolio minimal layout flat design creative clean black agency 2020
    Mabbly - Design Agency Website NO.4 white website web ux ui trend portfolio minimal layout flat design creative clean black agency 2020
    Mabbly - Design Agency Website NO.3 ux ui white website web trend portfolio minimal layout flat design creative clean black agency 2020
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

