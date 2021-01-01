Hire brand & graphic designers in Bristol

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 125 brand & graphic designers in Bristol available for hire

  • Jed Whippey

    Bristol

    Techno Factory Icons factory mechanical machines computer servers server computers fan hard hat books cartoon icons vector people icon line art illustration
    BKLYN 4 LYF vector icons hat illustration icon line art gradient portrait hipster shirt man apartment building
    Infographic bits devil horns horns satan masks mask triforce link zelda shield people vector design icons illustration anonymous devil
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Danny Shaw

    Bath

    Meet the Boss networking marketing landing page green icons branding purple events illustration ux ui
    Henry - The hoover product page iconography icons benefits protect red web design webdesign website hoover ecommerce shop ecommerce product product page ui
    WIP logo startup tech it crypto digital c mark lettermark monogram c search
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Yedah Design 🍉

    Bristol, UK

    UI makes it all, don't you think? strava user interfaces ui trend triathlon tracking tracking app sport app skeuomorphism skeuomorph skeuo shadows neomorphism light illustration guide figma design trend dashboard dark theme clean 2020 trend
    Triathlon App Dashboard triathlon tracking tracking app dashboard sport app white user interfaces ui trend skeuomorphism skeuomorph skeuo shadows neomorphism light illustration guide figma design trend dark theme clean 2020 trend
    Love Itinerary - Happy Valentine day valentine uidesign dribbble challenge 3d lovecraft love celebration valentine day lovers love loveislove skeuomorphic skeuomorphism skeuomorph gradient travel illustration clean dailyui minimalist ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Tom Woodward

    Bristol, United Kingdom

    If you can't dance, you can't romance tee print print graphics print dance romance love hearts pastel album cover album artwork album art duotone illustration
    Money Money Money music design music art music mockup vinyl cover vinyl money album cover album artwork album art fiverr design fiverrgigs fiverr.com fiver
    I donut give a sheet doughnuts doughnut donut shop cartoon print tshirt art tee mascot character illustration two color two tone hot pink pink donut
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mark Moreo

    Bristol, UK

    Polar - Dark Mode healthcare bipolar log tab bar timeline dark mode dark mental health health list minimal simple clean ui ios app iphone
    Polar - Glyph Exploration mental health biploar home profile stats pill medical medication lines tab bar icons glyph design minimal simple clean ui ios app iphone
    Polar - Timeline View diary tracker tracking mood week month light button mental health health medical ios iphone timeline list minimal simple ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Nick White

    Bristol, UK

    Education Today procreate drawing editorial illustration studying education editorial digital hand character design art illustration
    Illustration study laptop technology shape editorial drawing procreate character art illustration
    Havana Seven beverage hard seltzer can drink alcohol digital artwork packaging art photoshop logo branding design graphic illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jordan Gittins

    Cardiff, Wales

    Elan Valley Gin branding type typography minimal logo animation website design web ux ui
    SUPER73 flat minimal animation typography website web ui ux design
    UlteriorSpaces typography minimal vector logo illustration website web ux ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • simon paulson

    Bristol . UK

    'I am your automatic lover' future automation facebook markzuckerberg socialmedia cutandpaste collageart typography collage design illustration
    Angel fashion identity cutandpaste collageart retro flat dadaism collage graphics design illustration hospital nurse angel
    Never mind the Boris brand primeminister retro flat identity collageart typography cutandpaste illustration design collage england uk parliament politics borisjohnson boris
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sean Driscoll

    Cardiff, Wales

    Capital Human - Landing Page recruiter tech landingpage clean colorful branding character design visual exploration minimal web design landing page illustration recruitment uxui ui interface
    Blue Machinery - User Product Map wireframe prototyping journey map sitemap product userinterface web design industrial machinery ux design ux research user experience ux resreach experience
    Blue Machinery - Website website web waste ux design user experience uk uiux ui service management layout industrial gif editorial clean ui branding animation art design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Isaac Coppin

    Weston-super-Mare

    Year of the Ox branding yellow red minimalism modernist logomark design graphicdesign logodesign logo chinese culture goodluck ox 2021 chinesenewyear lunarnewyear
    Christmas Icon set illustrator illustration graphic designer logo logodesign branding design branding minimal holidays winter xmas iconography icondesign icon set icon christmas
    Peep Sunglasses Logo visual brand identity branding positive fun simple typography type logotype brief colourful sun summer logodesign logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sonny Forbes

    BRISTOL UK

    T SHIRT DESIGNS FOR FIFTY FIFTY SKATE BRAND merchandise t shirt photoshop adobe skateboarding skate typography logo illustrator illustration vector graphic design design branding
    BUSINESS CARDS flat minimal logo typography illustrator illustration vector graphic design design branding
    VARIOUS BADGE LOCKUPS icon art logo typography illustrator illustration vector graphic design design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

