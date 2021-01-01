Hire product designers in München

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Kristina

    Kristina

    Munich, Germany

    TSL Nails Spa typogaphy branding logo design beauty spa logo nail salon cosmetic logo beauty logo luxury modern logo minimal brand
    Vanilla Square luxurious beauty logo identity branding brand luxury minimalism simple design luxury logo logo design logo
    Inception modern logo design luxury cosmetic logo beauty logo simple minimalism branding logo minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lukas Hillebrand

    Lukas Hillebrand

    Munich, Germany

    SaaS Design Prototype ui ux software development software design saas
    nxo - Stickermule agency logo web
    Kohla Design System ui design free spirit sports design system tirol mountains online shop e-commerce
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Adrian Spiegelt

    Adrian Spiegelt

    Munich, Germany

    MPREIS Digital Storefront interface animation cobemunich cobe experience uxi ux ui münchen munich webdesign ecommerce
    Flight App münchen uiux ux ui boardingpass flight app dark mode
    adrianspiegelt.com
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Oleg Stirbu

    Oleg Stirbu

    Munich, Germany

    Foyl Landing Page v2 colors playful kids videogame twitch stream mobile coming soon figma iphone ios fortnite app game website landing page landing web ux ui
    Game Item Details gaming transition prototype fortnite game principle ux ui figma ios interface design app animation after effects
    Game Daily Items sketch items skin gaming transition mobile prototype fortnite videogame game video ux ui figma ios interaction interface design app
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Milad

    Milad

    Munich, Germany

    Furniture Discovery App uxdesign ui design typography luxury flat app ux ui uiux minimal
    Funnel UI Concept typography munich webdesign app onlineshop ux uiux ui minimal
    Black is the new white animation ux typography website web design web uxdesign uxui uiux ui design ui minimal luxury flat design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Olga Poliakova

    Olga Poliakova

    Germany, Munich

    Trucks platooning UI Design truck cockpit dashboad paltooning automotive ui design
    Dark vs Light flat ui shopping bag shopping cart food app mobile app design mobile app mobile ui light mode light theme dark app dark theme dark mode dark vs light ui light ui dark ui
    Food delivery app flat ui chef cook food delivery service mobile design mobile app mobile ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Alex Hoernlein

    Alex Hoernlein

    Munich

    Meet Art App UI web app colorful design ux ui
    blum branding business cards print design colorful color brand design branding
    The Anatomy of Ramen design art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Breann Black

    Breann Black

    Munich, Germany

    Morning and evening skincare routine vector card darkmode evening morning skincare ux uxdesign sketchapp icon ui webdesign
    Feature Upsell Illustrations webapp software minimal simple upsell saas ux uxdesign sketchapp illustration ui uidesign
    Pesky reminder finally completed stayhome onemoreday uidesign desktop sketchapp pandemic procrastinate debutshot covid-19 ui reminder
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Karo Becker

    Karo Becker

    Muenchen, Germany

    Flower drawing procreateapp painting digital art digitalart procreate illustration
    Sport design drawing procreateapp painting digital art digitalart procreate illustration
    Café design drawing procreateapp painting digital art digitalart procreate illustration
    • Illustration
  • souha Hamzaoui

    souha Hamzaoui

    Munich

    FREE !! E-commerce card collection ecommerce shop ecommerce cards web design website appdesign clean design clean minimalist ui ux design
    Dark themed dashboard concept 2020 darktheme clean design minimalist ux clean dark interface ui web dashboard
    Dashboard components dashboard dark clean design appdesign clean beauty app minimalist simple ux design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Iñigo Hernández

    Iñigo Hernández

    Munich

    Driver Earnings History ui design payments motion app navigation bottom sheet cards app design animation protopie chart bar price list breakdown driver app interaction chart history earnings design app ui
    Branding and Motion Graphics glitch art geometric flat brand green after effects glitch logo design branding motion motion graphics animation print artwork typography logotype logo
    Music cover artwork motion graphics collage illustration music print blue design motion album cover brutalist design brutalism typography layout mixtape electronic music album artwork music cover music art music print
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

