Hire product designers in Medellín

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 49 product designers in Medellín available for hire

  • Francisco Rendon

    Francisco Rendon

    Medellín / Colombia

    App Concept Back to the future - Onboarding responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Home responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    App Concept Back to the future - Bot responsivedesign minimalism ux appdesign uidesign design graphicdesign graphicux uxdesignmastery uxui dribblers iosinspiration uidesigner userexperience userinterfacedesign userinterface uxigers interaction brandmark uitrends ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jessica Vaslam

    Jessica Vaslam

    Medellín, Colombia

    Monchies - Web Illustration digital illustration digital art icon illustration web illustration texture character characterdesign photoshop brushes illustration
    RandomStamps #6 brushes photoshop mana potion game design game art postage randomstamp postal illustration potion stamp design stamp
    RandomStamps #5 whistle cartoon illustration cartoon randomstamp postal postage stamp design stamp cartoon character pandemic cuphead toilet paper character design character adobe illustrator vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mary Palmar

    Mary Palmar

    Medellín, Colombia

    Global Shapers: Mi Casa, Tu Casa Illustrations illustration design branding and identity social media illustration branding design
    Global Shapers: Mi Casa Tu Casa logo design illustration logo branding design idenitity branding and identity branding logo design design
    Mocha on Main: Online Magazine for Entrepreneurs logo magazine online magazine branding and identity branding logo design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Santiago Encursiva

    Santiago Encursiva

    Medellín, Antioquia, CO

    Rate your teacher pop up! animation app illustration animated gif scale figmadesign ux ui figma design dailyui overlay popup geometry switch evaluate rate
    Domus — Home Automation App domotic house automation app design ux ui figma figmadesign dailyui switch onoff onoffswitch lights lamps iphone se
    Domus — Home Automation App iphone se lamps lights onoffswitch onoff switch dailyui figmadesign figma ui ux design app automation house domotic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Daniela Ramírez

    Daniela Ramírez

    Medellin, Colombia

    Dalí portrait yorkie pet animalillustration dogillustration dog animal children art children book illustration art illustration
    Mathilda movie illustration movie natalieportman mathilda leontheprofessional enviroment charactedesign children art children book illustration art illustration
    E vector logo color palette gif celanimation letter type typography motion design animation 2d animated gif animation branding illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Oti Gutierrez

    Oti Gutierrez

    Medellin, Colombia

    Beats Landing Page Design store ui web design photoshop landing product landing web design ui design flat design
    Matrix Web Page Concept material design flat design wordpress website landing page user interface ui designer ui design matrix
    Black Widow - Landing Page Concept user interface ui web iphone x landing avengers marvel black widow web developement wordpress web designer ui ux uidesign web design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Yoselin Vásquez

    Yoselin Vásquez

    Medellín, Colombia

    Nükd icon design logos icon design branding design brand design icon minimal vector logo design branding
    Nükd logo design flat logos brand design branding design branding typography minimal vector design logo
    Aps connections icon design logos vector branding branding design icon design minimal logo design icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Laura Calle Puerta

    Laura Calle Puerta

    Medellín

    Ese director es un mago. color director cinema magic magician character illustration characterdesign art 2d creative ipad procreate design drawing illustration
    Female tennis players women blue drawing illustration ipad procreate character illustration design
    David david creative illustration procreate ipad 2d drawing
    • Illustration
  • Daniel Pereañez

    Daniel Pereañez

    Medellín, CO

    Play Now ui design design landing page landing design landingpage purple yellow uidesign ui gamer videogame basketball play
    Procinal Concept App cinema app avengers aladdin movies design ui
    CNCRTS mobile app design responsive mobile dark music ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Valeria Garcia

    Valeria Garcia

    Medellin, Colombia

    Delivery Platform ui design platform deliveries delivery web design design product design shipping
    Adidas Women App adidas app app design user interface ui ux uidesign design app concept design women adidas
    Moni APP ux design savings ux kid banking interface design interface vector product design branding concept mobile ui banking app banking
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daniel Mesa

    Daniel Mesa

    Medellín, Colombia

    Quasar Logo branding logotype type logo vector rings necklace jewels jewel magic light energy outerspace elegant font elegant logo galaxy quasar space accessories jewelry
    Lokkus contemporary art contemporaneo contemporary arte lokkus galería de arte art gallery lettering id typography design branding logotype logo type illustration vector
    La Liberty hamburger logo burger concept lettering icon vectors restaurant handmade id typography design branding logotype type logo vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.