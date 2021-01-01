Product Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in London, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Balraj

London, UK $110-120k (USD)

About Balraj

I'm a highly adaptable designer who develops intuitive user interfaces that sits firmly between the user and the code.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Reiss

London, UK $50-60k (USD)

About Reiss

Senior Designer @ Together
Specialising in Visual Branding & Web design.

Work History

  • Senior Digital Designer @ Together

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Midkent College

    Triple Distinction* (Star) BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma)

    2016

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Dimitar Ivov

London, UK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Webiorr

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Galsgow University

    Master

    2015

Skills

  • dashboard
  • design
  • illustration
  • landing
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web application
  • web design
Bruno Arizio

London, United Kingdom $110-120k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
