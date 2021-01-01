  1. Enamel Pin - Swag contest brand illustration team design hiring hire onboarding blue badge pin enamel
    Shot Link
    View Enamel Pin - Swag contest
    Enamel Pin - Swag contest
  2. Winning trust with words onfido trust words copy writing copywriting design product microcopy ux
    View Winning trust with words
    Winning trust with words
  3. Nice to meet you Bearry :) ink handmade white black bear illustration screen printing
    View Nice to meet you Bearry :)
    Nice to meet you Bearry :)
  4. Redesign the dashboard homepage redesign analytics dashboard
    View Redesign the dashboard homepage
    Redesign the dashboard homepage
  5. Product and brand colours colour palette visual design interface ui design system styleguide onfido swatch colour
    View Product and brand colours
    Product and brand colours
  6. New icons for the Onfido Website :) bill shield phone green blue red webdesign website icon
    View New icons for the Onfido Website :)
    New icons for the Onfido Website :)
  7. Characters illustrations posca design device book laptop phone characters character drawing illustration
    View Characters illustrations
    Characters illustrations
  8. Illustrations face phone glasses webdesign web bubble line icons illustration
    1
    View Illustrations
    Illustrations
  9. Splash screen for Onfido Demo App technology machine learning product design verification identity splash screen iphone demo ios
    View Splash screen for Onfido Demo App
    Splash screen for Onfido Demo App
  10. Design Principles product circle abstract illustration
    View Design Principles
    Design Principles
  11. Improving our collaboration as a team san francisco london startup product design abstract collaboration illustration article
    View Improving our collaboration as a team
    Improving our collaboration as a team
  12. Tent Card design tent cards london communication design graphic
    View Tent Card design
    Tent Card design
  13. Blog post illustrations ux ui drawing organisation team san francisco london colours design graphic posca illustration
    View Blog post illustrations
    Blog post illustrations
  14. Notification colour system notification ui visual accessibility styleguide design system colours
    View Notification colour system
    Notification colour system
  15. Booklet design print graphic design brochure booklet
    View Booklet design
    Booklet design
  16. Documents motion @Onfido :) verification document onfido icon gif video introduction
    Shot Link
    View Documents motion @Onfido :)
    Documents motion @Onfido :)
  17. Screen flows mobile greyscale screen flow flow wireframes onfido
    View Screen flows
    Screen flows
  18. Personalised mug graphic design office mug personalised mug design
    View Personalised mug
    Personalised mug
  19. Onfido Product animation [Work in Progress] material responsive product animation framer
    Shot Link
    View Onfido Product animation [Work in Progress]
    Onfido Product animation [Work in Progress]
  20. Document upload step work in progress application form document upload high fidelity mobile form onfido upload
    View Document upload step
    Document upload step
  21. Document upload sketches work in progress wireflow sketching onfido wireframes sketches
    View Document upload sketches
    Document upload sketches
  22. Styleguide [Work in Progress] communication principle product brand styleguide webdesign wip
    View Styleguide [Work in Progress]
    Styleguide [Work in Progress]
  23. Merry Christmas! leaflet flyer christmas card card winter holidays christmas
    View Merry Christmas!
    Merry Christmas!
  24. Onfido is in the game green blue check tick motion animation design brand logo
    Shot Link
    View Onfido is in the game
    Onfido is in the game
Loading more…