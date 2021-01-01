  1. Luxury Real Estate Property Listing ux landing page abstract photography black architecture booking rental rent whitespace bold luxury design minimal ui website typography navigation homepage
    View Luxury Real Estate Property Listing
    Luxury Real Estate Property Listing
  2. Luxury Property Rentals booking property listing white space branding ux management architecture photography landing page real estate luxury rental bold design website ui typography navigation homepage minimal
    View Luxury Property Rentals
    Luxury Property Rentals
  3. Saray Residence Housing Website housing web app homepage architecture booking minimal real estate design system
    View Saray Residence Housing Website
    Saray Residence Housing Website
  4. Apartment & office booking platform listing ux ui web product platform website housing booking
    View Apartment & office booking platform
    Apartment & office booking platform
  5. Dispensary Architecture imagery ui mininal building red bold typography navigation color flat architecture dispensary
    View Dispensary Architecture
    Dispensary Architecture
  6. Barber Shop Website fashion typography minimal slider navigation color website homepage layout dark barbers
    View Barber Shop Website
    Barber Shop Website
  7. Model Selector page model version preview demo minimal navigation homepage website grid color typography
    View Model Selector page
    Model Selector page
  8. Magne Turntable landing perspective typography slider navigation website landing page homepage hardware electronic presentation music turntable
    View Magne Turntable landing
    Magne Turntable landing
  9. Garage Web Mag black elegant navigation homepage website blog photography typography news magazine
    View Garage Web Mag
    Garage Web Mag
  10. Kenneth Cole layout slider typography editorial minimal photography navigation landing page homepage brand shoes fashion
    View Kenneth Cole
    Kenneth Cole
  11. Fashion Collection View clothing fashion typography photography images navigation landing page homepage collection
    View Fashion Collection View
    Fashion Collection View
  12. Space Presentation photography slider navigation homepage blog typography stars dark black gem artifact space
    View Space Presentation
    Space Presentation
  13. Documentary Layout nature ui website photography video blog navigation homepage bright typography documentary
    View Documentary Layout
    Documentary Layout
  14. Project Showcase portfolio showcase rog walker minimal orange black navigation editorial layout website typography photography
    View Project Showcase
    Project Showcase
  15. Rog Walker Tribute abstract editorial typography minimal black navigation homepage website photography walker rog
    View Rog Walker Tribute
    Rog Walker Tribute
  16. "Eð" Article collection video magazine editorial footer navigation white black typography news homepage article minimal
    View "Eð" Article collection
    "Eð" Article collection
  17. Restaurante culture black photography menu coffee bar drinks food restaurant history culture landing page website
    View Restaurante culture
    Restaurante culture
  18. Personal space personal website editorial minimal flat dark black logo showcasing work identity branding portfolio
    View Personal space
    Personal space
  19. Fashion Stories pink landing homepage webapp webpage website typography editorial flat model color fashion
    View Fashion Stories
    Fashion Stories
  20. Statistics flat color payment statistics order restaurant cafe coffee iphone android ios app
    View Statistics
    Statistics
  21. Coffee Delivery shop cafe restaurant color white iphone mobile system delivery coffee ios app
    View Coffee Delivery
    Coffee Delivery
  22. Bike editorial flat elements fashion type navigation color minimal product instrmnt watch bike
    View Bike
    Bike
  23. Lookbook type editorial photography photo navigation black white minimal watch lookbook modern fashion
    View Lookbook
    Lookbook
  24. Watch maker showcase type layout e commerce slider navigation white minimal elegant light landing page product watch
    View Watch maker showcase
    Watch maker showcase
Loading more…