Šefik Mujkić

Elementary & High School Education website

Šefik Mujkić
Šefik Mujkić
  • Save
Elementary & High School Education website mobile kids care elementary university education school redesign contrast blue orange bold logo design minimal ui website navigation typography homepage flat
Download color palette

A website redesign project for one of the Austrian private education providers.

Shown here is the homepage, navigation menu and the footer details.

Are you looking for a designer:
I'm available for new projects:
Reach out

Šefik Mujkić
Šefik Mujkić

More by Šefik Mujkić

View profile
    • Like