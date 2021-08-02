Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Šefik Mujkić

Restaurant Discovery/Delivery Application

Šefik Mujkić
Šefik Mujkić
For the past couple of month I've been working with a Scandinavian client to rethink and redesign their Restaurant/Food scene discovery application, adding and thinking through new features like delivery/takeaway, reviews, automatically generated guides etc.

Šefik Mujkić
Šefik Mujkić

    • Like