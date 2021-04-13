Hire motion graphics designers in Vermont Us
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 14 motion graphics designers in Vermont Us available for hire
-
District North: Media & Design Studio
Bethlehem, NH, USA
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Nishan Sarkar
Freelancer
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Harrison Johnson
Burlington, VT
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Wes Carr
Burlington, Vermont
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Courtney Venable
Rockingham, VT
- Illustration
-
Ferhat Kulahi
Freelancer
- Animation
-
Perception7
Poland / UK
- Animation
- Illustration
-
Sadie Moody
Burlington, VTThis user has no shots
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Lee Peters
burlington, vtThis user has no shots
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Billy Bettner
Hanover, New Hampshire, US
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Exiled Emotion Art
Burlington, VT
- Illustration
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.