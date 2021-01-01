Hire motion graphics designers in Riga

  Agris Bobrovs

    Agris Bobrovs

    Riga, Latvia

    Taco Tuesday print spicy jalapeno onion salsa carnitas meat tomato lime food taco vector flat illustration
    Cyberattack tree folder vector building money bitcoin city cityscape street animation explainer motion graphic flat illustration
    Vejlinx- Auction sign column pattern halftone hammer auction screen vintage vector line texture flat character illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  Viktorija Grachkova

    Viktorija Grachkova

    Latvia, Riga

    Lemonade lemon slippers hands summer cap characterdesign vector design people flat color digital illustration lemonade
    Music Time sound musician trumpet characterdesign hands duo music drums illustration digital color flat vector design people
    Hot day characterdesign woman hair wind summer tattoo plants fan digital color vector design people flat illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  Andrejs Hairulins

    Andrejs Hairulins

    Riga

    xpate website accounts page web web design product illustration 3d ui visualization design account payment app payment xpate
    xpate website acquiring page web design web dribbble product illustration 3d ui design payment method payment app payment xpate
    xpate website interactions webdesign website payment data processing acquiring branding web dribbble product 3d illustration visualization ui design xpate
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  Andrey Lohmatov

    Andrey Lohmatov

    Riga, Latvia

    CrochetApp – Row counter app 3d tabbar pdf notification card android ios minimal colorful emoji steps payment flutter mobile clean illustration app toy pattern knitting
    Food Delivery App concept foodie food delivery clean ui restaurant delivery app food app bag cart service order mobile clean payment 3d illustration ios delivery app food
    Banking & Analytics App budget income fintech finance money pay app credit card banking clean ux ui glass colorful mobile dark theme chart expenses analytics dark ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Kristaps Reinfelds

    Kristaps Reinfelds

    Latvia, Riga

    JAUNKRASTI jaunkrasti architecture website modern arch architecture real estate web interfaces websites website design web website
    ISS Website black website concept concept nasa space international space station iss interactive clean modern webdesign web interfaces web website
    Protecting The African Elephant interactive prototype interactive web ui ux design saving animals donation charity animal website animals discovery elephant ui ux ui interactive clean modern web design webdesign web interfaces web website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  Andrejs Kirma

    Andrejs Kirma

    Riga, Latvia

    Kolka Typeface Family glyphsapp typography family font typeface
    Rainis Font riga latvia asset geometric typography art deco typeface font type
    Riviera Cover cd cover music album
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  Alexander Mihailovskis

    Alexander Mihailovskis

    Riga, Latvia

    Taxchoice - Accessibility settings interaction ui app latvia interface eco millennial graphs minimalistic light taxes finance crowdfunding mobile dashboard government social
    Taxchoice - Inner page interaction animation latvia ui interface eco millennial graphs minimalistic light taxes finance crowdfunding mobile dashboard government social
    Atom dashboard - home screen finance hr sales minimal design ux ui ui ui ux dailyui app web dashboard app dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Anastasiia Kondratenko

    Anastasiia Kondratenko

    Riga, Latvia

    Cryptocurrency wallet cryptocurrencies neon darktheme mockup blur finance chart cryptowallet ux ios mobile app mobi 3d ui
    Pen Pal App illustraion onboarding comunication emoji ios clean ui ui mobile profile letter
    Task Managment App pie chart dark theme dark ui dark mode bright colors task management create task 3d tasks vector illustration ios mobile app design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Maria Kovalevich

    Maria Kovalevich

    Riga, Latvia

    Qrate — MVP Design for Web App design web iphone x ux ui app mobile
    Trading App ux ui app forex currency pink blue mobile design mobile ios chart trading app finance
    Tech Girls Community clean design web it tilda girls power typing landing page community
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
  Nikita Benedict Kiva

    Nikita Benedict Kiva

    Riga, Latvia

    Restaurant Logo Assembly Animation typography branding logo design web minimal flat vector animation
    Mug Cake Looping 3D Animation product design 3d animation 3d looping animation
    Looping Product Animation web video background loop animation c4d 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  Karina Kozinda

    Karina Kozinda

    Riga, Latvia

    Video chat app concept 013 mobile app app design app mobile ui
    App UI elements loan app adobe xd adobexd finance app mobile app design mobile design mobile ui mobile app app ui ui design ui
    Doctor appointment booking app 038 daily ui scheduling appointments calendar design calendar ui calendar minimal ui ux ui mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

