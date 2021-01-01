Hire motion graphics designers in Krasnodar

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 41 motion graphics designers in Krasnodar available for hire

  • Sergey Filkov

    Sergey Filkov

    Krasnodar, Russia

    E-commerce Mobile App checkout freelance mobile app e-commerce shop hug guidlines ios14 ipad air aipods max apple watch apple e-commerce ios interaction clean app design interface ux ui
    Language School Mobile App material courses study skype zoom video figma flat ios minimal interaction clean app design interface ux ui
    Fintech Mobile App cards payment transaction fintech app fintech hug interaction design figma ios minimal grid interaction clean app design interface ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Dolzhenko Yaroslav

    Dolzhenko Yaroslav

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Share my Valor logo knife skull illustration design vector
    Lukomorye typography branding logo design vector
    Condor operation angry uzi illustration vector cartoon condor
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Мария

    Мария

    Krasnodar, Russia

    #2021 #dtiys challenge! first illustration 2021 web tropics character girl 2d art 2d pattern vector design illustration
    #dtiys challenge! This one is by @clemence_gouy #dtiys challe typography shape loop line layers flat art animation character application girl 2d art 2d web tropics vector design illustration
    girl girl character girl illustration sweets girl 2d web 2d art vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Andrei Anufrienko

    Andrei Anufrienko

    Russia, Krasnodar

    The concept of the module for ordering food in the plane ui design food app ux ui food menu
    Blog CCC01 blog web desktop mobile desktop design ux ui design ui design
    Short UV App iphone ios app design ux ui design ios app mobile ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Olesya

    Olesya

    Krasnodar, Russia

    The girl looks at space through a telescope. flat
    Shopping in augmented reality, online shopping, online Store. graphic design fabric
    Hands logo mysticism
    • Illustration
  • Ivan Dotsenko

    Ivan Dotsenko

    Krasnodar, Russia;

    Shield Filling Animation animation animation 2d protect protected protection safety safe lottie animation shield lottie
    Media Player UI dailyui user experience mobile ios app ux clean user interface uiux music audio ui media player media
    Collage2 App Logo design concept ui ux design ios mobile ios app application branding logo uiux dotsdesign
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Misha Karagezyan

    Misha Karagezyan

    Krasnodar, Russia.

    Comixhub sketch branding design custom script logotype calligraphy logo lettering
    37 podcast logo logodesign logotype lettering logo
    Holy Dyes Lettering logotype calligraphy lettering logo lettering logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Andrey

    Andrey

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Character 5 character design 3dillustration lowpoly illustration 3dart maxon c4dart c4d cinema4d 3d
    Character 4 modelong characters 3dillustration lowpoly illustration 3dart maxon c4dart c4d cinema4d 3d
    Everyday characters 3dcharacter modeling characters 3dillustration lowpoly illustration 3dart maxon c4dart c4d cinema4d 3d
    • Animation
  • Brann

    Brann

    Krasnodar

    IT Company Landing ux design geometric art geometry landing web site ui
    The Coffee Soldiers coffee art agency web design web design abstract
    The Coffee Soldiers web illustration web design design site coffee breaking bad
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Дмитрий Брюховецкий

    Дмитрий Брюховецкий

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Organization of events banner banner events clean branding website web ux ui design
    Event services banner event design services banner clean branding website web ux ui design
    Sale banner sale banner clean branding website web ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Татьяна Слынько

    Татьяна Слынько

    Krasnodar, Russia

    Сharacter in a hat (3d object) zbrush 3d modeling
    Парень (дрибл)
    Иллюстрация illustration
    • Illustration
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.