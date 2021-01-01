Hire motion graphics designers in Johannesburg

Viewing 11 out of 89 motion graphics designers in Johannesburg available for hire

  • Sorbet

    Sorbet

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Chloe's Book-Pack caiorfmartins caiomartins animation comic cartoon 2d 2danimation domestika compendium backpack character illustration characterdesign sketch prop propdesign book
    Chloe - Character Design Colours fantasy character visualdevelopment visdev characterdesign 2danimation 2d animation cartoon turnaround characterturnaround charactersheet procreate digitalart oc originalcharacter
    Chloe - A Character Design Project originalcharacter oc digitalart procreate expressionsheet charactersheet magic expressions cartoon fantasy chloe turnaround visdev characterdesign character 2danimation animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Leigh Le Roux

    Leigh Le Roux

    Johannesburg South Africa

    Home Isolation blob africa south africa design illustration sketch hair johannesburg afro
    Smelling the night air drip south africa character design design drawing illustration sketch johannesburg streetwear
    Johannesburg Streetwear sneaker illustration hypebeast cbd africa southafrica johannesburg streetwear design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Cocopine SA

    Cocopine SA

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    The Meat Tree branding illustration vector logo design
    Fun Mobile Logo vector illustration logo design
    Sonework Mining Logo vector adobe xd design graphic design branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Themba Tswai

    Themba Tswai

    Krugersdorp, Kagiso

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nathan Venn

    Nathan Venn

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Sakeng Mobile UI Registration Form application mobile app app dropdown upload file toggle switch slider button scrollbar drag and drop radio button form field form mobile ui ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui mobile
    Fix A Sash Website wooden wood restoration restore icon set icons repair windows red blue ui design uidesign ui ux uiux ui website design web design webdesign website web
    Boulton & Boyce Website quote testimonials blog icon set icons survey gold blue doors windows ui ux ui design uidesign uiux ui website design web design webdesign website web
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Le_Loux Mkhungela

    Le_Loux Mkhungela

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Fiesta fiesta
    JustDo justdo
    DataHub datahub
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Phuthuthu Solly Mola

    Phuthuthu Solly Mola

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Technology Website template Design big5 kpmg accenture deloitte footer usage ui uxdesign design uidesigns template builder bootstrap modular design prototype ui design analytics usability uidesign figma ux
    Technology Website Wireframe usability adobe creative planning ui prototype design technology uxdesign uidesigns illustration uikit material design wireframe uidesign figma ux
    eMobi Survey Promotional Video shoppingapp photoshop aftereffects uxdesign design uidesigns app ui uidesign figma ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kadi Sabi 🌐

    Kadi Sabi 🌐

    Gauteng, South Africa

    eZulwini visual art arts illustrator design minimalism contemporaryart graphic design color art illustration
    spovantons illustration art illustraion illustrations arts contemporaryart visualarts visual design visual art minimalism color art painting illustration
    interdimensional visual art illustrator design minimalism contemporaryart graphic design color art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • K. S. Designs Studio

    K. S. Designs Studio

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    Harpy Coffee Packaging harpy coffee brand café paperbag coffee cup brown coffee coffee brand illustration logo branding design
    Pricelist design salon pricelist nails feminine script typography brown branding design
    Harpy Coffee Logo coffee coffee brand gold black and white type typography vector branding logo design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mr.Q

    Mr.Q

    Johannesburg, South Africa

    CardSpace Google Play Store mobile design android playstore playstore mobile app loyalty app loyalty rewards google playstore south africa
    CardSpace mobile app design mobile ui mobile design south africa loyalty program loyalty rewards app
    Payment application for Black owned businesses transaction payments payment method payment app mobile mobile ui ui design mobile design south africa
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Briers

    David Briers

    Centurion

    Design9 New Website animation landing page ux ui uxui branding illustration web design website
    Delicate Petals (eCommerce) illustration web design landing page branding logo ecommerce website
    Jazz Club Design ux concept design web ui website design uxui landing page
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

