Hire motion graphics designers in Detroit, MI

Viewing 11 out of 124 motion graphics designers in Detroit, MI available for hire

  • Ben Fryc

    Ben Fryc

    Detroit, MI

    Portrait of an Internet Dad 3d modeling 3dart cartoony pixar cap ballcap hat head character illustration octane c4d 3d
    Polywork Wallpapers octane c4d hand space attachment download iphone wallpaper freebie branding logo illustration 3d
    Levi Jones 3d scene simulation clothing marvelous marvelousdesigner rigging character octane c4d branding illustration design 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Christine Lemar

    Christine Lemar

    Detroit, MI

    Brewery Brand Exploration branding design brewery branding brewery
    Pizza Logo Exploration illustration vintage typography identity branding
    Internal App
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chad B Stilson

    Chad B Stilson

    Detroit, Michigan

    Cleveland Guardians Logo Rebrand vector branding brand rebrand logo sports baseball mlb clevelandguardians guardians cleveland
    LogoLounge 12 marvel wolf empire stormtrooper chewbacca chewy obi wan kenobi obiwan starwars stanlee logolounge branding typography illustration sports vector design brand identity logo
    Ms Abby's Swim Logo seahorse swim branding typography concept type vector design brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Samir Alley

    Samir Alley

    Dearborn Mi.

    buzzin'proof landing page hero illustration branding design saas website saas landing page landing page design ux ui illustrations hero saas 3d 3d art landing page website design web design webdesign website
    buzzin'proof webdesign brand typography web design branding design ui
    Pricing Page brandng branding product design wordpress development wordpress website builder website concept web colorful web design webdesign application website design websites website landing page prices price price table price list
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Erika Mackley

    Erika Mackley

    Detroit, MI

    Black Bird Coffee Roasters Logo coffee shop black coffee brand identity for fun typography logo typography type branding brand
    2021 PRIDE hand drawn letters love flag lesbian bisexual queer summer heart texture pride 2021 lgbt lgbtq pride illustration rainbow
    Thursday Thoughts hand drawn letters empower series design words palette type colorful illustration lettering woman feminism
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jessica Wright

    Jessica Wright

    Detroit, MI

    Lost field sun texture neon digital collage
    Club Budz logo design personal brand pot marijuana typography branding
    Design For Good Face Mask Challenge vector illustrator illustration covid
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Kirsten Schwenzer

    Kirsten Schwenzer

    Detroit, MI

    Monogram Quail farm quail monogram icon vector logo branding design illustration
    Geo Quail graphic design bird farm quail icon vector logo branding design illustration
    Quail Egg bird farm graphic design branding egg quail logo icon vector design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jon Wilcox

    Jon Wilcox

    Dearborn, MI

    Galaxy Girl blue pink purple space riso print risograph riso two color pen and ink illustration drawing
    Hungry Baby high chair infant baby cartoon digital drawing illustration
    Hiking nature escalator lazy outdoors hiking cartoon digital drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Claire Smith

    Claire Smith

    Detroit, MI

    Lunar New Year 2021 moon illustration chinese zodiac ox new year
    Food Labels branding icons typography label badge food
    plant guys leaves sermon illustration plants
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dan Marceau

    Dan Marceau

    Detroit, MI

    Pumpkinboi spooky halloween kid pumpkin
    Colada graphic tropical mcm cocktails summer pinacolada
    Agreed royal fight death work kingdom graphic illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • DesignsMania

    DesignsMania

    Canton, Michigan

    Rental Moving Boxes Website Design box design boxes business ui webdesign website design
    home page design for doubly coin motion animation bitcoin cryptocurrency coin ui ux website webdesign design
    Complete non scrollic website design for business consultant dubai app design consulting website ui ux hire business typography webdesign graphic design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

