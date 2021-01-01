Motion Graphics Designers in Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Den KlenkovPro
Kiev, Ukraine • $220-250k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- dashboard
- illustration
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
Maksym Zakharyak
Lviv, Ukraine • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- art direction
- digital
- interaction design
- motion
- motion graphics
- ui
- ui animation
Max GedrovichPro
Ukraine • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Self Employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Education
-
Dnipro National University
Bachelor
2017
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
Infographic Paradise DesignPro
Ukraine, Kiev • $90-100k (USD)
About Infographic Paradise Design
Designer | Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- infographic design
- isometric design
- minimalist design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics