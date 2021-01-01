Motion Graphics Designers in Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Den Klenkov

Den Klenkov

Pro

Kiev, Ukraine $220-250k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Maksym Zakharyak

Maksym Zakharyak

Lviv, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • art direction
  • digital
  • interaction design
  • motion
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ui animation
Message
Max Gedrovich

Max Gedrovich

Pro

Ukraine $90-100k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Self Employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Dnipro National University

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Infographic Paradise Design

Infographic Paradise Design

Pro

Ukraine, Kiev $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Infographic Paradise Design

Designer | Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • isometric design
  • minimalist design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Message