Motion Graphics Designers in London, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in London, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Pro

London $70-80k (USD)

Message

About ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Fast & curious

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NBU

    Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Message
NestStrix

NestStrix

Pro

London, UK $100-110k (USD)

Message

About NestStrix

We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.

We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.

Work History

  • Art Direction @ NestStrix

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Oxford

    Specialist

    2010

Skills

  • 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • art
  • character design
  • digital art
  • game artist
  • game assets
  • game design
  • game development
  • game ui
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
Message
Balraj

Balraj

Pro

London, UK $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Balraj

I'm a highly adaptable designer who develops intuitive user interfaces that sits firmly between the user and the code.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Roy Smith

Roy Smith

Pro

London, UK $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ The Point

    2000 - 2007

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • game design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • web design
Message