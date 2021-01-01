Mobile Designers in Egypt for hire

Mohamed Elgendy

Egypt $50-60k (USD)

About Mohamed Elgendy

Head of Design @Rely'IO

Work History

  • Co-Founder & Head of Design @ Rely'IO

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Commercial management

    Diplom

    2007

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Marwa

Egypt $120-130k (USD)

About Marwa

UI Design & Illustration

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
ِAshraf Omran

Cairo, Egypt $50-60k (USD)

About ِAshraf Omran

I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Digital Layers

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • animations
  • branding
  • icon
  • micro interactions
  • motion graphics
  • prints design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
Karim Saif

Egypt $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • interactiondesign
  • invision studio
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • neumorphism
  • prototype
  • ui ux
  • uiuxdesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • web ui
  • zeplin
