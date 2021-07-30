Senior Product Designer
RocketAir is seeking a full-time Senior Product Designer to join our design team.
What you’ll do
This role will work closely with our Creative Director, Brian Hoff, and a Senior Producer to design a digital e-commerce and B2B SaaS experience from end-to-end. This is a fully-remote position, with at least 4 hours of overlap with the Eastern Standard time zone.
As a strong product thinker that can execute on user flows through to hi-fidelity micro-interactions of the product, you will:
- Translate user needs and business requirements into concrete ideas, flows, wireframes, and clickable high-fidelity prototypes
- Develop a design system according to atomic principles in Figma or Sketch, with neatly organized symbols and a strong naming convention, for all components/patterns that make up the product
- Produce detailed design documentation to hand-off to developers to implement high-quality features
- Coordinate with lead producer to ensure accurate communication and efficiency throughout the project
- Perform research on product technologies and structures to implement into design concepts
- Present product ideas to relevant team members for brainstorming
Who you are
- 5+ years experience in user experience, visual design, product design, or related roles
- Strong portfolio showcasing hi-fidelity design and proven UX experience for responsive web applications
- Deep expertise with e-commerce and B2B products
- Proficient with Sketch, Figma, InVision, Principle (other other prototyping software)
- Excited by the opportunity to work across various industries (financial services, edtech, blockchain, SaaS)
- Proactive, independent worker who takes initiative and is comfortable with autonomy
- Strong problem solver individually and collaboratively
- Excellent written and verbal communications
About RocketAir
RocketAir is a strategic design company that specializes in brand, product, and motion. We partner with startups and forward-thinking enterprises to create brands that resonate, products that delight, and digital experiences that rise above the status quo.
Through our design-first approach, we deliver systematic creative, data-driven iteration, and design-sprint agility to help companies flex as they grow, make informed decisions about their future, and gain a competitive edge.
With RocketAir, our clients Win by Design™.