Senior Product Designer

RocketAir is seeking a full-time Senior Product Designer to join our design team. 


What you’ll do

This role will work closely with our Creative Director, Brian Hoff, and a Senior Producer to design a digital e-commerce and B2B SaaS experience from end-to-end. This is a fully-remote position, with at least 4 hours of overlap with the Eastern Standard time zone. 

As a strong product thinker that can execute on user flows through to hi-fidelity micro-interactions of the product, you will: 

  • Translate user needs and business requirements into concrete ideas, flows, wireframes, and clickable high-fidelity prototypes
  • Develop a design system according to atomic principles in Figma or Sketch, with neatly organized symbols and a strong naming convention, for all components/patterns that make up the product 
  • Produce detailed design documentation to hand-off to developers to implement high-quality features
  • Coordinate with lead producer to ensure accurate communication and efficiency throughout the project
  • Perform research on product technologies and structures to implement into design concepts
  • Present product ideas to relevant team members for brainstorming


Who you are

  • 5+ years experience in user experience, visual design, product design, or related roles
  • Strong portfolio showcasing hi-fidelity design and proven UX experience for responsive web applications
  • Deep expertise with e-commerce and B2B products 
  • Proficient with Sketch, Figma, InVision, Principle (other other prototyping software)
  • Excited by the opportunity to work across various industries (financial services, edtech, blockchain, SaaS)
  • Proactive, independent worker who takes initiative and is comfortable with autonomy
  • Strong problem solver individually and collaboratively
  • Excellent written and verbal communications


About RocketAir

RocketAir is a strategic design company that specializes in brand, product, and motion. We partner with startups and forward-thinking enterprises to create brands that resonate, products that delight, and digital experiences that rise above the status quo. 

Through our design-first approach, we deliver systematic creative, data-driven iteration, and design-sprint agility to help companies flex as they grow, make informed decisions about their future, and gain a competitive edge.

With RocketAir, our clients Win by Design™. 

RocketAir
Full-time
Anywhere
Jul 30, 2021
