RocketAir is seeking a full-time Senior Product Designer to join our design team.





What you’ll do

This role will work closely with our Creative Director, Brian Hoff, and a Senior Producer to design a digital e-commerce and B2B SaaS experience from end-to-end. This is a fully-remote position, with at least 4 hours of overlap with the Eastern Standard time zone.

As a strong product thinker that can execute on user flows through to hi-fidelity micro-interactions of the product, you will:

Translate user needs and business requirements into concrete ideas, flows, wireframes, and clickable high-fidelity prototypes

Develop a design system according to atomic principles in Figma or Sketch, with neatly organized symbols and a strong naming convention, for all components/patterns that make up the product

Produce detailed design documentation to hand-off to developers to implement high-quality features

Coordinate with lead producer to ensure accurate communication and efficiency throughout the project

Perform research on product technologies and structures to implement into design concepts

Present product ideas to relevant team members for brainstorming





Who you are

5+ years experience in user experience, visual design, product design, or related roles

Strong portfolio showcasing hi-fidelity design and proven UX experience for responsive web applications

Deep expertise with e-commerce and B2B products

Proficient with Sketch, Figma, InVision, Principle (other other prototyping software)

Excited by the opportunity to work across various industries (financial services, edtech, blockchain, SaaS)

Proactive, independent worker who takes initiative and is comfortable with autonomy

Strong problem solver individually and collaboratively

Excellent written and verbal communications





About RocketAir

RocketAir is a strategic design company that specializes in brand, product, and motion. We partner with startups and forward-thinking enterprises to create brands that resonate, products that delight, and digital experiences that rise above the status quo.

Through our design-first approach, we deliver systematic creative, data-driven iteration, and design-sprint agility to help companies flex as they grow, make informed decisions about their future, and gain a competitive edge.

With RocketAir, our clients Win by Design™.