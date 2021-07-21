Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Konrad

Konrad is a next generation digital consultancy. We are dedicated to solving complex business problems for our global clients with creative and forward-thinking solutions. Our employees enjoy a culture built on innovation and a commitment to creating best-in-class digital products in use by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world. We hire exceptionally thoughtful and driven team players who are lifelong learners.

Senior Experience Designer (UI/UX)

As a Senior Experience Designer (UI/UX) we will depend on you to lead large-scale digital innovation projects for consumer brands and enterprise clients. You will connect design, business, and technology to ship world-class digital experiences for leading companies and global brands.

Responsibilities

Lead design research, ideation and creation of digital interfaces across multiple platforms and devices

Collaborate with clients and team members to find the strongest solution together.

Be dependable when faced with timelines and deliverables of multiple projects

Provide clear and honest design feedback while being considerate of all interpersonal and professional factors.

Be an advocate for constant learning by supporting the design team and its individuals’ growth.

Successful candidates will have

3-5 years of experience with a minimum of 1 year of experience in leading UI and UX design

Solid understanding of creating user-centered experiences with complex requirements

Driven to innovate and lead creative workflows and processes for the team

Excellent communication and presentation skills with experience presenting to clients or stakeholders

An expert of Figma, Adobe Creative Suite and prototyping tools

Expertise in motion design and web or mobile development is a bonus

Perks and Benefits

Comprehensive Health & Wellness Benefits Package

Socials, Outings & Retreats

Retirement Planning

Parental Leave Program

New Device Allowance

Culture of Learning & Development

Flexible Working Hours

Work from Home Flexibility

Service Recognition Programs

Bonus Points: Have you taken any courses at BrainStation? A lot of our design and development best practices and processes are taught during our courses - make sure to highlight this experience in your cover letter if you have!

Konrad is committed to maintaining a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status will receive consideration for employment. If you have any accessibility requirements or concerns regarding the hiring process or employment with us, please notify us so we can provide suitable accommodation.

While we sincerely appreciate all applications, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.