Brand & Graphic Designers in Toronto, ON for hire
Find the world’s best brand & graphic designers in Toronto, ON on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kevin MoranPro
Toronto • $70-80k (USD)
About Kevin Moran
Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.
Work History
-
Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- custom type
- design
- icons
- illustration
- infographics
- logomarks
- logos
- patterns
Paul LapkinPro
Toronto, Canada
About Paul Lapkin
Award-Winning Art Director and UI/UX Designer. Creates Websites and Apps That Are Simple, Beautiful and Easy-To-Use.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- freelance
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Gabriel LamPro
Toronto, Ontario, Canada • $80-90k (USD)
About Gabriel Lam
Visual Designer @Ross
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- typography
- ui
- ux
Sara SalehiPro
Toronto, Canada
About Sara Salehi
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years