Visual Content Creator

Job Details

Pumpables is a new breast pump startup with a totally different vibe to traditional medtech companies. We're closely connected with our community and design based on direct feedback from customers. As a digital first brand, we have big needs for the visual content our audience craves.

We're seeking a creative content producer to bring our brand to our community by producing visual content that resonates with our audience and matches our brand's aesthetic. Suitable applicants need basic competency in photography, photoshop, illustrator or equivalents - tools needed to create visual content.

Right now, this role will be totally remote, but we hope that in the (covid-free) future you'll be meeting up with team mates for more elaborate photo shoots and collaboration.

What you'll be doing:

Creating regular content including images and video for publication on social media / advertising.

Creating tutorial content showing users how to

Instagram Stories on the go and 'behind the scenes' content.

Engage with our community and look for opportunities to educate and connect with Pumpables mamas.

You will need to:

Have a suitable home environment to create content.

Live in or around Austin & be able (in future) to meet up with other team mates for collaboration purposes.

Competency in photography, photoshop, illustrator + equivalents.

Have a portfolio of content that you can show us.

Be a self starter and have an ownership mentality towards getting work done and achieving outcomes.

Be capable in a remote first company that requires lots of organized communication.

Be familiar with breast pumps and mom culture online.

If being part of driving growth in a woman-led company with a mission to make pumping better sounds like your kind of thing, AND you're driven to create beautiful, engaging content, then we'd love to hear from you.

We're looking forward to meeting you!