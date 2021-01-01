Creative Directors in Austin, TX for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nathan WalkerPro
Austin, Texas • $150-170k (USD)
About Nathan Walker
Designing as All The Pretty Colors.
Art Director, Designer and Illustrator living in Austin, TX.
Work History
-
Lead Creative @ All The Pretty Colors
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
Mike CaseboltPro
Austin • $130-140k (USD)
About Mike Casebolt
Brand Design Lead @mixpanel
Work History
-
Brand Design Lead @ Mixpanel
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Full Sail University
Bachelor's in Art & Design
2008
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- ui
- web design
Eli Schiff
Austin, Texas • $140-150k (USD)
Work History
-
Visual Design Lead @ IBM
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Bachelors of Arts in Design
2014
Skills
- brand
- design enablement
- design evangelism
- design systems
- icons
- mobile
- research
- speaking
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web
- writing
Charles HaggasPro
Austin, TX • $150-170k (USD)
About Charles Haggas
Creative Director @ Brightscout. Passionate product expert, UI/UX designer, strategist and brand architect.
Work History
-
Creative Director & Product Design @ Gigster Network
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Unviversity of Florence
Bachelors in Marketing
2006
Skills
- app ui
- branding
- creative direction
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- product design
- product strategy
- strategy
- ui
- ui animation
- ui desgin
- ux
- web apps
- web design
- web developement