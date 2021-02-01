Hire illustrators in Orange, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 885 illustrators in Orange, CA available for hire

  • brian hurst

    brian hurst

    orange county, california

    Desert Vibes monoline illustration rainbow cactus shull desert
    diamond collage hand icon illustration line
    Broken Vase overcome pain hurt growth vase flowers broken line illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

    Los Angeles, CA

    DC Corner Box Designs - Wonder Woman superheroes corner box design wonder woman dc comics vector character design illustration graphic design
    DC Corner Box Designs - Superman comics superheroes corner box vector character design design illustration dc comics superman
    RIP Richard Donner cartoon design drawing vector character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Camilo Bejarano

    Camilo Bejarano

    Los Angeles, California

    Life of Baggie painting stomp life baggie music colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    Into Clouds tshirt shirt baggie music colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    AIGA LA x LAUSD illustration losangeles aigala aiga colors design procreate character thecamiloes illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Josh Warren

    Josh Warren

    Los Angeles, CA

    FIRST LIGHT national park travel hiking patagonia badge outdoors shirt apparel design nature vector icon minimal illustration
    Mimosa illustration 3d m logo mark gradient color trippy medicine mushroom psychedelics mimosa brand branding logo
    Tree Fam river lake tree line art columbia north face patagonia hat branding brand shirt apparel outdoors vector design nature minimal illustration
    • Leadership
  • Tyler Pate

    Tyler Pate

    Los Angeles, CA

    Trust The Process future city rocket space computer dell the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Space Tomatoes Pattern pink stars planets tomatoes space the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    Prepare for launch future city space launch rocket branding the creative pain illustrator illustration vector
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Zach Hannibal

    Zach Hannibal

    Orange, CA

    Cave of Wonders desert illustration wonders jafar disney world disneyland disney movie walt disney disney tiger lion panther cave rough diamond cave of wonders
    N6 Lucky Cat (Cheshire Cat) tee tshirt apparel illustration lockup japanese cheshire wonderland cartoon disney cat disney lucky cat lucky cat
    N6 Lucky Cat (Simba) king lion king lion animal japanese maneki neko lucky cat kitty cat disney simba the lion king design badge sticker illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Colin Gauntlett

    Colin Gauntlett

    Huntington Beach, CA

    Most Dope Monday 47 olympics typography illustration most dope
    Lapel Slayer kraken squid lapel guard keenan cornelius bjj jiu jitsu illustration
    Most Dope Monday 46 chess bjj most dope mac miller typography illustration jiu jitsu
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Diane Lindquist

    Diane Lindquist

    Los Angeles, California

    at Home (Week 2 & 3) park green space community latinx branding illustration typography type fonts art artist installation grand park graphic design
    at Home Art Installation (Week 1) latinx community public park green space park grand park installation artist art fonts type typography illustration branding graphic design graphic design
    BB Wellness Collective Logo typography identity branding graphic design graphic design wellness logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alexandra Walker

    Alexandra Walker

    Los Angeles

    Buds Floral Design Brand Identity brand serif condensed buds floral design floral design logo identity branding type typography
    desert moon b&b tucson arizona cacti cactus moon desert experiment design logo identity branding type typography
    humankind blm human kind humankind mlkjr mlk martin history diversity design type typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • David Silva

    David Silva

    Orange County, CA

    Creative Creative Co. website and illustrations typeface fonts brand identity webflow responsive web website typography type design branding
    Sunday Creative Co. identity design branding sketching illustration logo logotype
    LBLW branding and stationary type-based logo typography logo typography branding studio branding agency brand logotype logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

    Wesley Marc Bancroft ᵂᴹᴮ

    Los Angeles, CA

    ✞
    💀
    Wheels | Brand Architecture bikes micromobility wheels scooters people brand identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

