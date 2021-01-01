Hire illustrators in Nova Scotia Ca

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 19 illustrators in Nova Scotia Ca available for hire

  • Danny J. Williams

    Danny J. Williams

    Halifax, Canada

    Moving Mountains Home Page Animation motion shopping ecommerce simple web clean minimal
    Byredo Product Page Redesign Concept grid fashion dark shopping ecommerce simple white web clean minimal
    Layout Exploration simple rustic light web clean minimal
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shelby Edwards

    Shelby Edwards

    Halifax, NS

    city cowboy minimul monochrome pencil sketchbook sketch drawings layout design illustration art illustration graphic design drawing design
    Current Events sketching practice characterdesign cartoon cover design typography digital art illustration graphic design drawing design
    mooncat beer beer packaging practice drawing design illustration logo logodesign typography space graphic design packagedesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Paul Atwood

    Paul Atwood

    Halifax, Nova Scotia

    Paul Atwood Design - Stamp Logo stamp hand drawn graphicdesign logodesign logo branding typography design
    Blomidon Provincial Park | Conceptual Brand Ideation badgedesign hand drawn graphicdesign logodesign logo branding typography design
    Blomidon Provincial Park | Badge Design stamp badge graphicdesign illustration typography logodesign logo design branding
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anthony Mah

    Anthony Mah

    Halifax, Canada

    Living Room Layout Color Take 2 environment textures interior background illustrator illustration vector
    Living Room Layout Color textures comic book art layout design interior background illustrator illustration vector
    Living Room Layout layout design layout 2d animation 2d art lineart apartment living room interior background illustrator illustration vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Sarah

    Sarah

    Halifax, Nova Scotia

    Moda Brand Identity and Website Design blender3d 3d modeling blender logo animation logo motiongraphics motion motion design animation
    Beep Boop Looping animation procedural motiongraphics procedural animation motion motion design blender3d
    3D Doughnut with Sprinkles blender3dart blender3d blender lighting modelling 3d rendering 3d render 3d modeling render bump and displacement texture sprinkles particles doughnuts doughnut 3d artist 3d art 3d
    • Animation
  • Nicky Lee Woodman

    Nicky Lee Woodman

    Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Branding — Logo Design (Clothing Label) logo design logo brand identity branding design branding
    Branding — Logo Design (Combomark) logo design logo brand identity branding design branding
    Branding — Logo Design (Watermark) logo design brand identity branding design watermark logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • AJ Knickle

    AJ Knickle

    Halifax, NS

    Happy Camel Vodka Beverage - Bus Stop Advertisement design illustration stratchboard brand adobe illustrator identity mockup photoshop illustrator adobe logo design advertisement advertising logo branding graphic design
    Magic Mountain adobe adobe illustrator design weeklywarmup identity design identity water park new brunswick logo design logo brand branding amusement park
    Bianchi Bella's Olive Packaging illustration packaging branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordyn Bell

    Jordyn Bell

    Halifax, NS

    He Loves Me Not design drawing psychedelic retro texture art vibrant flower floral mushrooms mystic groovy illustration
    My Revealing Moon Logo Design branding witchy crystals floral moon snake nature illustration logo groovy mystic
    Good Things Take Time texture floral groovy mystic 70s hourglass mushroom retro psychedelicart illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Kara Grant

    Kara Grant

    Halifax, Nova Scotia

    Invitation Blue Rose Gold flowers watercolour blue rose gold wedding invitation design art design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Liam Boudreau

    Liam Boudreau

    Dartmouth, NS

    This user has no shots
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Yashar

    Yashar

    Halifax, Nova Scotia

    Real Silk Ad smiley branding rough type lettering vintage typography texture print retro
    magi magic sparkles star sparkle gradient type lettering typography logo retro
    magi candy rainbow letter bubble type lettering typography logo retro psychedelic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.