Hire illustrators in Louisiana Us

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 10 out of 10 illustrators in Louisiana Us available for hire

  • Clint English

    Clint English

    Baton Rouge, LA

    O — 36 Days of Type type art grunge textures grunge texture grunge font font design typography typedesign type design 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype 36days design texture blackletter glass shatter shatter grunge font typeface type
    Porcelain Skull NFT skulls 3d skull blender 3d blender3d c4d cinema4d adobe dimension blender 3d skull art skull rarible foundation crypto trading crypto art crypto wallet crypto nftart nfts nft
    Kaleidoscope colorful art cover artwork cover design cover art texture grainy grain texture grain photoshop filter filter forge symmetrical kaleidoscope abstract album cover design album cover art album artwork album cover album art colorful
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kayla Diaz de Arce

    Kayla Diaz de Arce

    Lafayette, LA

    Learn to Cajun Dance louisiana cajun blush dance dancing hero section landing page web typography illustration branding ui design design figma home page
    Rapid City Logo treble clef music school music typography logo branding design figma
    La Danse de Mardi Gras Landing Page ux branding ui design figma beads mask new orleans nola mardi gras image hero section landing page web design website
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Christopher Denais

    Christopher Denais

    Lafayette, Louisiana

    Reachband 2020 Prototype sync maps product design iphone figma sketch app ux ui mobile
    Architable Persona minimal user experience product design web ux user ui style sketch flat persona app
    Architable Interviews flat sketch product design job ui user ux search web app minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Samuel Owoso

    Samuel Owoso

    Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Up the hill vector illustration design ui
    ASAFRIK vector design ui illustration
    Pepper Soup Delivery typography illustration design ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Patrick Burtchaell

    Patrick Burtchaell

    Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States

    Figma macOS Keyboard Shortcuts resource figmadesign figma
    Sketch 12 random generative generative art processing
    Design Forum type gothic trade university loyola
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Ash Trowel

    Ash Trowel

    Baton Rouge, LA

    Motivational Sticker Sheet stickers vector illustration illustrator design graphic design typography
    Motivational Stickers typography stickers vector illustrator illustration graphic design
    Fight Like Hell vector design graphic design illustration illustrator typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Zarema Ross 🔥

    Zarema Ross 🔥

    Baton Rouge, LA

    3D uiux mobile design mobile app design uiuxdesign ui
    Fyga uiux login screen mobile design mobile app design uxdesign uiuxdesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Brianna Thibodeaux

    Brianna Thibodeaux

    Arnaudville, LA

    camper camper camp camping illustration design
    switch games nintendo switch switch video gaming video games videogames videogaming videogame video game game gaming illustration design
    spacehouse vector design spaceman house spacehouse space space house illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ethan Chiasson

    Ethan Chiasson

    Louisiana, USA

    Weather Stock Market UI ux soft predictions stock market weather duotone pink green high contrast dashboad metrics graphs app desktop ui dark mode dark theme
    Mintbase.io Redesign Concept concept redesigned dark mode dark branding soft crypto mintbase green 3d dark theme
    GTA on the Famicom ( Famicase Designs ) vice city video game 80s style 90s cartridge family computer gta5 grand theft auto gta famicom famicase
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Eve Zaunbrecher

    Eve Zaunbrecher

    Lafayette, LA

    Daily UI #002 web ui webdesign ux design minimal flat design
    Plant Parents - Daily UI #001 icon design webdesign vector web ux design ux minimal flat
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.