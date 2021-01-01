Hire illustrators in Brooklyn, NY

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Bogdan Nikitin

    Bogdan Nikitin

    New York City, NY

    Smart Monitoring for Call Center - Dashboard customer relationship crm call management dashboard ui dashboard design callcenter monitoring analytics dashboard design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Mobile sell house responsive marketplace real estate property market mobile sketch design ui ux
    Property Marketplace Dashboard investors homeowner real estate house property marketplace dashboard sketch design ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tsuriel ☰

    Tsuriel ☰

    Brooklyn, NY

    Snapchat Logo Animation sharp vecotr illustrator rig cloth frame by frame fbf 3d c4d cinema4d animation logo snapchat
    Julian Edelman JE11 design helmet design helmet 11 patriots nfl football procreate illustration
    Happy New Year! 2020 animation photoshop fireworks hands frame by frame animation fbf frame by frame 2019 2020
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Anatoliy

    Anatoliy

    New York City, NY

    Kiwi Logo and Branding scooters sharing electric scooters logo design typography logotype graphic design visual identity branding logo
    Just Bet | Online Game Platform design ui ux dash board web design website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding web app
    Stories for Instagram | Ios App Design ux ui templates popular shot stories sketch mobile app ios instagram icons frames editing dribbble design minimalistic clean app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Max Shkret

    Max Shkret

    New York

    martian landscape design 3dsmax concept illustration 3d
    character design animation 3d design concept c4d illustration
    some design illustration 3dsmax 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Meeta Panesar

    Meeta Panesar

    New York City

    36 Days of Type: C c4d 36daysoftype animation motion shapes color illustration
    36 Days of Type : B 3d shapes c4d b 36daysoftype motion color illustration
    36Days of Type : A character cinema4d c4d a 36daysoftype animation motion illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lauren Kolesinskas

    Lauren Kolesinskas

    Brooklyn, NY

    More Reasons To Hate The Dentist editorial art podcast digital art quirky colorful surreal cartoon drawing illustration
    Maximum Self-Respect branding detail nature woman ink fine art painting personal work colorful surreal cartoon drawing illustration
    Cassandra fine art nature painting personal work quirky colorful surreal cartoon drawing illustration
    • Illustration
  • Robert Mayer

    Robert Mayer

    New York City

    Paved – About page homepage landing marketing about company website email saas newsletter
    Paved – Styleguide Fragment textarea validation placeholder label error input button styleguide guideline design system
    Paved – How it works landing marketer email explanation how it works markeplace network campaign sponsorship ad
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Christopher Caldwell

    Christopher Caldwell

    New York City

    cosmic type design type lettering design typography
    ZINC type lettering design illustration typography
    Mama's Sauce graphics type lettering typogaphy lettering art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Denis Sazhin

    Denis Sazhin

    New York

    Stretchy Cat animation characters sleep cute animal pet cute stretch character cat
    Ugly Cat Sweater Pattern apparel holiday season winter pattern knitted illustration christmas cat
    They Call You Lady Luck shamrock lucky rainbow lucky cat fortune luck woman female character illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eric Lee

    Eric Lee

    Brooklyn, New York

    Make Room To Bloom symmetry tshirt design lettering bloom flowers snake logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
    Out of Office sunglasses beware chain vacation dog logo design typography vector badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
    Vi The Barberdoll sticker merch traditional tattoo hair straight razor rose lady head logo design typography badgedesign branding illustrator illustration graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nick

    Nick

    New York

    Motion Stacks Logo
    Saturn Branding
    ScholarMe Logo
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

