Hire illustrators in Vancouver, BC

  • Brook Wells

    Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • 𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    𝚕𝚞𝚕𝚊

    vancouver, bc

    squishy flower procreate floral abstract pink flower illustration graphic flat illustrator color vector minimal
    Moonroof Animation analytics django animation illustration flat illustrator vector minimal
    Moonroof web design mobile type dashboard django data minimal user interface ui typography branding design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Joseph Wells

    Joseph Wells

    Vancouver

    Marketing illustrations blue green flat flatdesign design minimalism vector illustration
    Post it figma uxdesign ux webdesign website landingpagedesign landingpage
    Cloud space webdesign website uxdesign uidesign uiux landingpagedesign landingpage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brian Moon 🌙

    Brian Moon 🌙

    Vancouver, BC 🍁

    Streets of Hong Kong art low poly lighting render blender 3d illustration
    Magic Potion design art low poly lighting render blender illustration 3d
    Grocery Shopping design art low poly lighting render 3d blender illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Gracelle Mesina 👩🏻‍💻

    Gracelle Mesina 👩🏻‍💻

    Vancouver, Canada

    MantraType 001 - "Be At Your Level" wallpaper words quote mantra font type design flat typography
    H*llo K*tty Gumball Invitation party sanrio birthday sweet candy gumball machine hello kitty invitation invite
    Daily UI Exercise 003 – Landing Page branding rice audio illustration asian homepage landing page podcast dailyui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Andy Wang

    Andy Wang

    Vancouver

    Hibernation Season dog pet vancouver nap sleep sleepy hibernate hiberation quote winter vector illustration vector illustration
    Chocolate Understands vectorillustration funny quote chocolate food vancouver vector illustration
    Unsubscribe You funny quote quote issue subscription unsubscribe vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Virginie Paulus

    Virginie Paulus

    vancouver

    flamingo motel vaporwave miniature motel flamingo game dev pink summer holiday americandream sign retro california dollhouse tinyhouse architecture video game art isometric diorama magicavoxel voxel
    home sweet home lego toy house home colors illustration build appartment logement france haussman dollhouse tinyhouse architecture cube diorama voxelart voxel magicavoxel
    home's slice architecture diorama modeling 3d ivy home building appartment haussman voxel video game art cubes voxelart magicavoxel dollhouse
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Anastasia

    Anastasia

    Vancouver

    Email Design for Cosmetic Company trigger trigger email simple clean beauty cosmetics cosmetic email banner advertisement design email design banner ads advertising web webdesign email marketing
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company clean white web cosmetics cosmetic beauty trigger email template email design email marketing email ads banner advertisement ads
    Email Design for Cosmetic Company advertisement ads banner ads advertising web white clean cosmetics cosmetic email marketing email design email
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Alex Beebe

    Alex Beebe

    Vancouver

    Marine Adventures Logo vector pnw wordmark custom type badge design vintage design killer whale orca badge logo branding nautical ocean adventure marine
    Sea Dog Expeditions british columbia pnw vintage illustration vintage branding vintage logo vintage type lockup logo branding hand drawn expedition tour ocean water sea dog
    Stoni Research Labs Logo and Branding minimal design labs weed branding limited edition 420 logo typography cannabis logo cannabis branding cannabis stoni
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Arturo Mendez

    Arturo Mendez

    Vancouver, Canada

    Bullying vector red yellow design color illustrator illustration art drawing illustration
    A warrior and their shield color illustrator procreate illustration art illustration drawing
    Inflatable and scary color illustrator procreate illustration art illustration drawing
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Jiaan Co.

    Jiaan Co.

    Vancouver, Canada

    Cardinal Engineering Rebranding vancouver branding flat shapes typography business card geometric plumbing water aqua logo swiss minimalist engineering
    Digitalist NA Brand exploration geometric color shapes flat minimal blocks graphic design digital identity branding green colour typography social media
    Nous Festival Typography Animation black and white after effects typography motion graphics motion design motion kinetic typography bold animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

