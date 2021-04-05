Hire illustrators in Auckland

Viewing 11 out of 47 illustrators in Auckland available for hire

  • Joe Carrington

    Joe Carrington

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Larry David handdrawn character portrait illustration television curb old man larry david childrens book illustration childrens book editorial illustration vector design illustration
    HOYNE MURAL branding vector mural editorial illustration design illustration
    Hoyne Warragul Map Illustration editorial illustration map illustration landscape illustration character design mural vector design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tao Mao

    Tao Mao

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Tiny dragon 3d c4d characterdesign cartoon character
    Rerender the boy with the real hair! cinema4dart characterdesign character cartoon c4d 3d
    My first 3d sculpture🥰 dragon 3d art 3dsculpture characterdesign c4d character 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jared MacPherson

    Jared MacPherson

    Auckland, New Zealand

    dock model seagull dock maya 3d gameart mobile illustration game
    gazebo 3d maya model gameart mobile illustration game
    igloo igloo model maya 3d gameart mobile illustration game
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Isabelle Russell

    Isabelle Russell

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Negative vibes only illustrated typography illustrated type covid19 covid pandemic vaccination blue pastel pink editorial design editorial illustration poster art poster design poster typography design typography art typogaphy illustration vector graphic vector illustration
    Types of souvenirs from Italian travel;s digital art travel diary diary souvenir travel illustration holiday vacation yellow food illustration illustration girl character fashion fashion illustration comic italy travelling travel cartoon
    Long & Short Term Investing Strategies financial app cartoon linework investment investing money yellow dog walker dog bank product design product illustration financial financial services finance flat vector vector graphic digital art vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Weichen Wu

    Weichen Wu

    Auckland

    Grand Jete Manege & 540 Rivoltade Dribbble ballet dance animation gif
    Ballet Figure 09 dance gif ballet animation
    Ballet Figure 08 dance ballet animation gif
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Riki Tanone

    Riki Tanone

    Auckland, NZ

    Remote.com Search ui interface remote search minimalism typography white simple clean
    wiARframe 1 website minimalism minimalist xr vr ar augmented reality pink simple clean white
    Museum Collections Mobile search archive app mobile contrast black white collection artifact relic map catalog minimalist clean museum
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • OFF Media

    OFF Media

    Auckland, New Zeland

    Castle Construction professional design symbol logomark icon castle logo branding
    Wizzy W Symbol Logo negative space logo space negative space logo esports letter abstract monogram professional logomark branding simple w letter symbol w logo bolt shock
    OBLIQUID typography simple letter esport monogram symbol typography abstract esports branding professional logomark
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Karl M.

    Karl M.

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Logitech MX Rebound poster design galaxy vibrant colorful space 80s style 80s aesthetics lettering typography poster photoshop illustrator
    Just F*cking Do It Poster photoshop illustrator brutalism typography graphic design poster design
    Recent work blue ux web design brutalism flat figma design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tarn Watkinson

    Tarn Watkinson

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Japan Tourism Website web design creative identity typography design branding graphic design
    Personal website creative minimalist website designer painter website design website typography artist design branding graphic design
    Personal Website minimalistic website design and development creative graphic art painter minimal website design typography design branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • ikhsan Rahandono

    ikhsan Rahandono

    Auckland

    Freedom surf & co. surfboard adventure suv land rover car design vector illustration label handmade hand drawn branding retro brand identity classic badge vintage logo
    Drunken Bean Vintage Logo Badge label branding typography design illustration brand handmade hand drawn badge identity retro classic vintage logo
    Northeast Snowboard Badge Logo snow mountain brand retro classic badge vintage badge identity hand drawn logo vintage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nelson Rayner

    Nelson Rayner

    Auckland, New Zealand

    Showreel 6 dribbble animated type logo logo animation aniamtion
    Showreel intro test animated type animation logo animation 2danimation
    Little Lot Platform home
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

